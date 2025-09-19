So you finally brewed a cup of that fancy loose-leaf tea you’ve been saving for a “calm, intentional evening” that never came. You did the thing. You lit the candle. You poured the water. And… it tastes like bitter lawn water. Or worse, nothing at all.

We’ve all been there. I sure have.

Whether you’re a milk-and-honey type, a single herb, straight out of the cup person, bad tea happens. But most of the time? It’s not the tea’s fault.

It’s how it was brewed.

Let’s break down the ten biggest mistakes I see constantly + how to fix them.

1. You Used Too Much Tea

(A.K.A. The Spoon-and-Hope Method)

You eyeballed it. You thought, “More herbs = more flavor, right?”

Why it happens:

Loose-leaf tea expands when it steeps. A little looks like nothing dry, but it blossoms like sea monkeys in hot water. Too much, and it overwhelms both the flavor.

Fix it next time:

Start with 1 teaspoon per cup of water. Fluffier herbs (like linden, rose, or chamomile)? You can bump it up slightly by volume. Heavier ones (roots, barks)? Scale it back or simmer longer instead.

Can you salvage it?

Yes. Add more hot water to dilute. Or add milk to smooth out the edges. A drizzle of honey helps rebalance if it’s bitter. If it still tastes bad? Call it a lesson and try again tomorrow.

2. You Oversteeped It

(Oops, Forgot the Timer Again)

You meant to pull the tea bag out. But then your friend texted, the pasta boiled over, or you spiraled into an article about tea etiquette in the 1800 (still in the drafts!). Suddenly, it’s been twenty minutes.

Why it happens:

The longer a tea steeps, the more bitterness (especially from tannins) gets released, especially in green or black teas. Herbal teas are more forgiving, but even those can start to turn on you if left too long.

Fix it next time:

Set a timer. Seriously. Even if you “don’t need one.”

Green tea: 2-3 minutes

Black tea: 3-5 minutes

Herbal tea: 10-15 minutes max (unless it’s a simmered decoction, which is a whole other thing)

Can you salvage it?

Maybe. Try milk or a citrus slice to cut the bitterness. Floral or fruity syrups can also distract your tastebuds. For herbals, do a second steep with fresh hot water, it’s often smoother.

3. Your Water Was Way Too Hot

If you’re pouring boiling water directly on jasmine or green tea, I regret to inform you: you’ve scalded it.

Why it happens:

Delicate teas, green, white, floral blends, don’t love boiling water. It scorches the leaves and extracts all the bitterness before the good stuff has a chance.

Fix it next time:

Let boiling water sit for 1-2 minutes before using it for sensitive teas. Or just count to 30 while your kettle screams at you. (If you’ve got a variable-temp kettle, go for 160-180°F.)

Can you salvage it?

Sometimes. Try turning it into an iced tea. Add lemon or a floral syrup to balance it. Or… quietly dump it and start again.

4. You Didn’t Steep Long Enough

(Or, Why Your Tea Tastes Like Absolutely Nothing)

You take a sip. It’s warm. It’s wet. And… that’s it. It’s the tea equivalent of elevator music.

Why it happens:

Some herbs need time. Especially roots, berries, or thicker leaves. A 2-minute dunk is not enough to pull out their flavor, let alone their benefits.

Fix it next time:

Steep longer, 10 to 15 minutes for most herbal blends. If you're working with things like ginger root, cinnamon, or elderberry, do a simmer on the stove (aka a decoction) to extract the goods.

Can you salvage it?

Yes! Reheat and let it sit longer. Or pour it into a saucepan and give it a simmer. If it’s still weak, you likely didn’t use enough tea to begin with. (Go back to mistake #1.)

5. Your Tea Is Just… Old

(It’s Not Vintage, It’s Just Stale)

You open the jar, expecting that lush chamomile scent. Instead, it smells like dust. You steep it anyway…

Why it happens:

Teas and herbs lose potency over time, especially when exposed to air, heat, light, or moisture. Those old plastic bags? Not helping.

Fix it next time:

Store herbs in airtight, opaque containers. Use them within 6 to 12 months for peak flavor. Keep them somewhere cool and dry, not next to your stove, not above your kettle, and definitely not in the freezer.

Can you salvage it?

Sometimes. Add fresh herbs or spices to boost it: mint, orange peel, cinnamon, cardamom. If it still tastes like air? Compost it and move on.

Don’t panic. Don’t quit. Don’t throw out your entire apothecary and vow to become minimalist (again). Let’s talk about what happened.

6. You Used Too Many Ingredients

(Just One More Thing = A Chaos Cauldron)

It started simple. But then you added mint. And lavender. And lemon balm. And chamomile. And rose. And hibiscus. And orange peel. And a cinnamon stick “for balance.”

Why it happens:

More doesn’t always mean better. It just means busier. And your poor tastebuds are working overtime trying to figure out what’s going on.

Fix it next time:

Stick to 3-5 herbs max. Think in roles:

One base (something neutral and drinkable).

One support (flavor or function).

One accent (a little sparkle).

Just like perfume, too many notes and the whole thing turns muddy.

7. You Mixed Herbs That Clash (Energetically or Flavor-Wise)

(Because Mint and Cinnamon Are Not Friends)

Some teas feel… weird. Not bad, exactly. Just off. Like they’re fighting each other in the cup.

Why it happens:

You’ve got cooling herbs and warming herbs jostling for attention. Or sweet florals battling acidic fruits. Or moistening herbs (like marshmallow) stuck next to drying ones (like sage), leaving your body confused and your tongue betrayed.

Fix it next time:

Think in families:

Flavor: floral, minty, citrus, earthy, spicy.

Energy: warming, cooling, drying, moistening.

Match within the same family or contrast intentionally, not accidentally. It’s like cooking. Chocolate and chili? Bold and smart. Dill and cinnamon? Maybe not.

8. You Forgot the Base Herb

(If Everything Is a Star, There’s No Stage)

It smells amazing. But when you sip it, there’s no structure. It’s thin. Scattered.

Why it happens:

You picked five accent herbs, none of which were meant to carry the show. You need body. A backdrop. A solid, neutral herb to hold everything together.

Fix it next time:

Use a base herb you can drink in larger amounts:

Rooibos

Nettle

Oatstraw

Tulsi

Raspberry leaf

Green or black tea

This is your canvas. The rest? Brushstrokes.

9. You Used Too Much of a Strong Herb

(The Clove Bomb or Hibiscus Incident, Part 47)

You were going for “flavor.” What you got was a disaster.

Why it happens:

Some herbs are bold. A single flower head of valerian can take over the entire pot. Hibiscus can turn your blend into tart juice in 30 seconds. Licorice, cinnamon, clove, these are not “more is more” herbs.

Fix it next time:

Use strong herbs sparingly. Think 5-10% of your blend. Use a pinch, not a scoop. If you want more impact, add it post-steep or adjust gradually. You can always add. You can’t un-steep a flavor bomb.

10. You Didn’t Taste as You Went

(Tea Is Not a Trust Fall Exercise)

You wouldn’t make soup without tasting it. Say no to blending six herbs, brewing a full pot, and hoping for the best.

Why it happens:

You got excited. Or confident. Or you followed a pretty Pinterest chart and believed in the process.

Fix it next time:

Mix tiny test batches, even one teaspoon at a time. Steep it. Taste it. Adjust it. .

11. You Only Thought About Flavor Not Function

It’s beautiful. It smells like serenity. But it doesn’t calm you. Or focus you. Or help your digestion. It just tastes nice.

Why it happens:

You blended based on color and scent alone. Which is a fine place to start, but herbalism isn’t just aesthetic. It’s functional.

Fix it next time:

Start with your intention:

Calm? Try lemon balm, chamomile, oatstraw.

Focus? Peppermint, rosemary, green tea.

Digestion? Fennel, ginger, orange peel.

Then build your flavor profile around that.

The Secret?

Making your own blends is magic. But it’s not random.

It’s about balance, of flavor, of function, of energy.

With a few intentional tweaks, your next mug won’t just be drinkable. It’ll be delicious. Effective.

And if it tastes weird? It’s not failure. It’s feedback. Sip, adjust, repeat. That’s how herbalists are made.

Most “bad tea” moments aren’t about the herbs. They’re about the process.

Small shifts - like watching your temp, adjusting the steep time, or storing herbs properly - can completely change your cup.

And if it still goes wrong?

Laugh it out, pour it out, and try again. That’s herbalism. Not perfection. Practice.

Besides, you’ve probably got another tea in the back of the cupboard you forgot about. (I do) Go find it.

If you’ve made it this far, perhaps you’re ready for the next step.

That’s where The Shit No One Tells You About Tea comes in.

It’s the field guide I wish someone had handed me when I was staring into a cupboard full of roots, leaves, and good intentions.

Think of it as your slightly snarky, deeply practical companion to herbalism.

If you’re ready to go from “I have no idea what I’m doing” to “I made this tea on purpose and it’s actually good.”

—> Grab the book here and get a free herb and tea tracker!

Don’t forget the 30-Day Herbal Challenge videos.

One herb per week. A new recipe each day.

A community so you don’t feel like you’re googling alone at midnight.

Rose on Monday might be tea. On Tuesday, it might be a mist for your skin. On Wednesday, it might be something you whisper to yourself while it steeps.

It’s not all about formulas. It’s about rhythm, attention, and actually remembering what you learned.

Dosage and Safety Considerations

The information provided in this newsletter is for informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Herbal practices and uses discussed are not a substitute for professional healthcare.

While herbs are natural, they are also bioactive substances, and proper dosage, preparation, and use are important. Always follow reputable dosing guidelines for each herb and consult with a qualified healthcare provider before using any herbs, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medications, have known allergies, or have existing medical conditions.

Anyone experiencing severe symptoms or managing chronic health issues should seek professional guidance before using herbs.

Individual responses to herbs may vary, and no outcomes are guaranteed. The author makes no claims regarding the effectiveness, safety, or suitability of any herb for any particular person.

Readers assume all responsibility for their personal health decisions based on the information presented. The author disclaims all liability for any loss, injury, or damage allegedly arising from the use or application of the information in this newsletter.

Camille Charles is the voice behind The Minimalist Herbalist. Herbal researcher. Best-selling author. Professional over-doer of tinctures. Consumer advocate. Currently earning a doctorate in curriculum design, on a mission to make herbal education less confusing and more honest.

She believes learning about herbs should feel empowering, not overwhelming. You’ll find her distilling rose water in an Instant Pot, repurposing olive jars for cacao butter, and making overnight nettle infusions like it’s a sacred ritual. She talks way too much about womb health, nettle, and why your juicer is probably lying to you.

If there’s an herb for it, she’s tried it, and probably turned it into a teachable moment.

Tea’s brewing. Grab a cup.