The Minimalist Herbalist

The Minimalist Herbalist

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Ayla Casey's avatar
Ayla Casey
3d

Really appreciate this detailed guide for the sober-curious and those practicing low- or no-alcohol consumption. I’m especially looking forward to experimenting with flavor profiles and your thoughtful approach to replicating the ritual, drive, and motivation that alcohol can provide.

Because this is such a fantastic resource, I wonder if you might consider including colorectal cancer alongside breast cancer. There is strong evidence that alcohol consumption increases the risk of colorectal cancer, and I think including it could help broaden awareness of another important and growing health consideration, especially for younger adults.

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Cindy Tree's avatar
Cindy Tree
3d

Please will you give me some ideas of how I can source vesper in the UK?

I can’t find it.

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