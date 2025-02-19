In which we balance necessity, sustainability, and the overwhelming urge to collect every single herb just because we might need it someday.

The Evolution of an Apothecary (or: How I Went From 75 Herbs to 15 and Lived to Tell the Tale)

At the peak of my apothecary days, I had over 75 herbs in tea, tincture, and powder form.

It was a thing of beauty, shelves stacked high with amber glass jars that I did not label because I felt it added a touch of whimsy. Measuring tools within reach, and that permanent scent of dried plant magic in the air.

I knew where everything was because I was using them all the time, experimenting. I knew how to use each herb inside and out. And I loved every second of it.

But then, things changed.

My daily schedule shifted which meant I wasn’t opening my drawers and cabinets every day. I forgot which jar was which. (It was bad)

My own personal herbal needs became clearer. Some herbs I was never using.

And, if I’m being honest? I got tired of overflowing cupboards.

Now? I keep about 15 core herbs.

I know them as well as my own heartbeat.

I use every single part of them, medicinally, energetically, ancestrally.

I never waste herbs because I actually use what I stock.

And that’s the beauty of an herbal apothecary, it adapts to your life, not the other way around.

Step 1: Buy Only What You’ll Actually Use (And Not Just What Looks Pretty in a Jar)

The #1 mistake everyone makes when first stocking an apothecary? Buying too much too soon.

When you first start, it’s tempting to order all the herbs.

But here’s what happens:

You use maybe five herbs regularly.

The rest sit untouched.

A year later, you realize you now own $300 worth of expired herbs.

Practical Rule:

Start with 10-15 herbs that cover a range of needs. Once you use them consistently, then expand.

Ask yourself:

Do I know how I’ll use this herb?

Will I actually finish it before it expires?

Do I have space for this, or is it about to live in my overstuffed pantry next to the forgotten chia seeds?

Step 2: Source Your Herbs Like You’re Choosing Your Inner Circle

Not all herbs are created equal. Some companies cut corners. Some sell stale, pesticide-laden plants that have lost all their potency.

Where to Buy:

Mountain Rose Herbs (organic, sustainable, consistent quality. I buy most of mine there and this is not sponsored.)

Starwest Botanicals (large variety, good sourcing)

If you have a local herb farm, support them. Smaller growers often have fresher, more potent herbs.

Look for organic & ethically sourced herbs. Especially for roots, flowers, and leaves that retain pesticides more easily.

Step 3: Store Your Herbs Like They’re Priceless Artifacts (Because They Kind of Are)

Herbs lose potency when exposed to light, heat, moisture, and air.

Golden Rules of Herb Storage:

Use glass jars. (Plastic can leach chemicals. Mason jars are fine, but amber glass is even better.) Get wide-mouth if you can, it’s easier to pour herbs into and scoop them out.

Keep them away from direct sunlight. (Herbs degrade fast when exposed to light.)

Store in a cool, dry place. (Heat and humidity = ruined herbs.)

My Setup:

Wide-mouth dark glass jars from infinity jars. They are so expensive but come with labels you can add. This is no sponsored.

Simple labels with common & botanical names + date bottled.

Herb storage tucked away from direct sunlight but still accessible

Shelf Life:

Leaves & flowers: 1-2 years

Roots & barks: 2-3 years

Alcohol Tinctures: 3-5 years (if stored properly)

Non-Alcohol tinctures: Up to two years (if stored properly)

Oils & salves: 6 months to 1 year (check for rancidity, oils can go bad very quickly if not stored properly.)

Step 4: Essential Apothecary Tools (a.k.a. What You Actually Need to Function)

A good apothecary isn’t just about the herbs, it’s about how you use them.

Basic Tools to Have:

Electronic scale (work with grams) – Because eyeballing doesn’t work when precision matters.

Graduated cylinders & measuring cups – For tinctures & liquid preparations.

Metal scoops & funnels – Because spilling powdered herbs is a form of emotional damage.

Mixing bowls (small, medium, large) – Herbs take up space. Be prepared.

Mortar & pestle OR electric grinder – For powdering roots, seeds, or pretending you live in the 1700s.

Labeling System (Non-Negotiable)

Should Include:

Common name & botanical name

Date of purchase and date bottled

Expiration date

Step 5: Tracking & Organizing (Because Chaos Is Not an Aesthetic Here)

For Small Home Apothecaries:

Keep a simple notebook and/or spreadsheet to track what you have & when it expires. (My husband is a spreadsheet wiz so if you want one already done and done well, send me a message!)

For Bigger Apothecaries:

Log herb batches, expiration dates, and certificates of analysis (COAs) from suppliers.

What to Track:

Date you received the herb

How much you ordered

Expiration date

Batch number (if applicable)

Step 6: Keeping Your Space Clean (This is foundational)

A clean apothecary is a functional apothecary.

Green cleaning spray & biodegradable paper towels – For wiping down work surfaces.

Rubbing alcohol (70%) – For sanitizing tincture bottle necks so they don’t stick shut.

Glass dropper replacements – Because you will break one eventually.

Pro Tip: Label cleaning supplies so no one confuses "Herb Storage Alcohol" with "Tincture-Making Alcohol." (Yes, even if you live alone. Two years from now, you might not know which one is which)

Your Apothecary, Your Rules

Your herbal apothecary should work for you.

It should be functional.

It should be sustainable.

And most importantly, it should be filled with herbs you actually love and use.

You don’t need 75 herbs to make powerful medicine.

You need a handful of good herbs, stored well, sourced ethically, and used with intention.

And if you needed a sign to start stocking your own apothecary (or refine the one you already have)?

This is it.

Until next time, don’t ignore the signs, or the expiration dates on your herbs.

