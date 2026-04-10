The Minimalist Herbalist

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The Green Frugalista's avatar
The Green Frugalista
Apr 23

Very interesting and informative article, thank you for that! I have to confess I am a coffee addict in the morning :) but will definitely take into consideration the matcha option.

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Arthur Cronos's avatar
Arthur Cronos
Apr 16

You’re right on with the points in your article. But, gotta say, you’ve missed a big one. Pretty much all supermarket and grocery-store coffee is fairly poisonous with toxins, specifically mold. I only use three brands of coffee—no financial connection here—liveboost, bulletproof, and danger—these have mold-testing done and are free of the stuff. I daily drink one cup of coffee (fortified with much of my daily supplements) and since I stopped consuming the mold, it wakes me up as you’d expect … but no jitters. Way better. Just sharing my experience.

If one insists on buying grocery-store coffee, you can slightly decrease being poisoned by buying single-origin coffees. The blends they usually use increase the odds of a higher mold content.

Nice article. Keep up the good work. :)

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