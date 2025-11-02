You know what’s a little rude? When you try to be healthy and your healthy thing turns around and spikes your blood sugar like you just ate a frosted cupcake.

Let’s clear something up: Juice is not bad. It’s just misunderstood. And maybe a little too confident for something that left its fiber in the compost bin.

Blending keeps the whole gang together

When you blend something, you’re keeping the whole fruit or vegetable in the glass: fiber, seeds, peel (sometimes), weird textures and all. This means your body gets to say, “Oh hey, this feels like food,” instead of, “What is this fast-acting fruit syrup you just threw at me?”

Fiber slows things down. It makes sugar behave (a bit). It lets your blood sugar rise like a gentle sunrise instead of a caffeine-fueled trampoline.

In fact, science (real science, not TikTok) says blending berries and apples actually led to lower blood sugar spikes than just eating them whole. The secret? Pulverizing the seeds. Turns out they do more than get stuck in your teeth.

But isn’t juice just sugar water?

Not quite. Juice still has nutrients, especially if you accidentally let some peel sneak in. But most juice has as much fiber as a ghost town.

So no, it’s not just sugar water. It’s sugar water that used to be a fruit.

Blending keeps fiber. Fiber keeps sugar chill. You stay fuller, longer.

Juicing tosses the fiber and concentrates the sugar.

What I do (a.k.a. Minimalist Herbalist math)

If I’m making a smoothie, I throw in the whole thing: seeds, peel, maybe even a little judgmental stare if it’s the last wrinkly pear. I add something creamier than water. (Milk)

If I’m juicing? It’s either celery juice or a ginger shot. It’s bitter. No one is out here drinking 16 oz of celery-ginger-sorcery for fun.

If it’s part of your daily routine, blend it. If it’s a special treat or something green or ginger, juice it, just don’t treat it like water.

Short answer: blending usually wins for everyday use. You keep the whole plant matrix, most of the fiber, and more peel-and-seed phytonutrients that help your body handle sugars at a saner pace. Peels and seeds often hold more phenolics and antioxidant capacity than the pulp. Blending whole edible parts tends to retain more of these than juicing just the flesh, although juicing can sometimes deliver more vitamin C. Juice is not just sugar water, but it behaves more like a sweet drink in your system, so treat it like one. Click the research.

Why your body notices the difference

When fruit is blended, the fiber stays in the glass. That fiber, plus seed and peel compounds, slows absorption and changes how your blood sugar rises. In a controlled trial with apples and blackberries, the blended version produced a lower post-meal glucose rise than the same fruit eaten whole, likely because blending released seed components that act like thickeners in your gut. Click the research

Fullness is different too .

Drinks tend to satisfy for a shorter window than chewing, and in a preload test-meal study, a fruit smoothie and the “same fruit” solid version did not keep people equally satisfied over time. Translation, you may get hungry sooner when you drink your calories. Click the research.

“Isn’t juice just sugar water?”

Not quite. Juice still carries vitamins and plant compounds, especially if some pulp or peel makes it in. But the fiber is a fraction of the original. For example, a typical 4 oz, 125 g serving of 100 percent apple juice lists 0 g fiber. That is why juice acts like a fast carbohydrate unless you pair it wisely. Apple Juice Nutrition Facts.

What long-term data suggest

Large cohort research links higher whole-fruit intake with lower type 2 diabetes risk, while higher fruit-juice intake tracks with higher risk. Whole fruit behaves differently because of the intact fiber and structure. Click the research

How to do this, practically



If you blend:

Use the edible peel and some seeds when safe and palatable, think berries, pears, thin-skinned apples.

Build a mini-meal: add protein or fat, like yogurt, kefir, or nut butter, which slows absorption.

Keep the base water, milk, or kefir, not fruit juice.

Try texture helpers that behave like fiber, such as chia or ground flax.

If you juice:

Go veg or root forward. Cucumber, celery, leafy greens, herbs, lemon, ginger. Add only a little fruit for flavor.

Keep the glass small and have it with a meal.

Now I’ve got two pounds of fresh ginger staring at me (I’ve been making ginger tea), waiting to be transformed into something powerful, immunity boosters, fiery ginger shots, the kind of tonic that makes you briefly reconsider your life choices before deciding you feel stronger for it.

I already did the research. I know what I want. The holy grail of juicers.

It can juice fruit rinds. It won’t betray me mid-extraction. It costs more than my monthly mortgage.

The “Just Use a Blender” Lie

At some point, you will have one well-meaning family member who says, “Why don’t you just use a blender?”

They will say this with confidence, as if forcing fibrous roots through a high-speed blade and then pressing the resulting sad pulp through a cheesecloth is the same thing as juicing.

Smile. Nod.

Tell them it’s a great idea.

Casually mention that you juice weekly and invite them to try it first.

See how fast you never hear about this suggestion again.

Because I have tried making my ginger shot in a blender. It’s a scam.

The result?

Flavorless, watered-down, borderline offensive.

No edge, no punch.

The cayenne laughs at it.

And if you’re making ginger shots, you don’t want something mild and polite. You want something that makes you rethink your life for a solid five seconds before feeling invincible.

Lessons From a broken Juicer

The juicer I had? It was a gift from a family member, a horizontal masticating machine, compact, powerful, easy to clean. A true kitchen warrior.

Until it wasn’t.

It broke in two very small, very specific places.

And guess what? No replacement parts.

I searched. I scoured. I ended up on shady websites that looked like they were last updated in 2007.

Could I buy a whole new machine? Sure.

Could I find one tiny missing part? Absolutely not.

Which leads to Lesson #1 for the Next Juicer Purchase:

Buy from a brand that actually supports its products.

Check for replacement parts availability before you buy.

I have a Vitamix blender but I’m looking for a glass blender. Any favorite brand?

Sources

Apple Juice Nutrition Facts

Crummett, L. T., & Grosso, R. J. (2022). Postprandial Glycemic Response to Whole Fruit versus Blended Fruit in Healthy, Young Adults. Nutrients, 14(21), 4565. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu14214565

Muraki I, Imamura F, Manson J E, Hu F B, Willett W C, van Dam R M et al. (2013). Fruit consumption and risk of type 2 diabetes: results from three prospective longitudinal cohort studies, BMJ, 347, f5001 doi:10.1136/bmj.f5001

Pyo, Y. H., Jin, Y. J., & Hwang, J. Y. (2014). Comparison of the effects of blending and juicing on the phytochemicals contents and antioxidant capacity of typical korean kernel fruit juices. Preventive nutrition and food science, 19(2), 108–114. https://doi.org/10.3746/pnf.2014.19.2.108

Rogers, P. J., & Shahrokni, R. (2018). A Comparison of the Satiety Effects of a Fruit Smoothie, Its Fresh Fruit Equivalent and Other Drinks. Nutrients, 10(4), 431. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu10040431

Save Money Now!

I reached out to Rishi to discuss a possible discount for you lovely people who read my words and guess what?

Here it is! You get 10% off when you use this link:

This is an affiliate link and I may earn a small commission if you buy via this link. At no cost to you. It helps me continue to do deep dives like this one, research the best herbs have to offer and share it with you!

It’s almost December so I chose their 24 tea bag sampler, as my own advent calendar.

If you’ve made it this far, perhaps you’re ready for the next step.

That’s where The Shit No One Tells You About Tea comes in.

It’s the field guide I wish someone had handed me when I was staring into a cupboard full of roots, leaves, and good intentions.

Think of it as your slightly snarky, deeply practical companion to herbalism.

If you’re ready to go from “I have no idea what I’m doing” to “I made this tea on purpose and it’s actually good.”

—> Grab the book here and get a free herb and tea tracker!

Dosage and Safety Considerations

The information provided in this newsletter is for informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Herbal practices and uses discussed are not a substitute for professional healthcare.

While herbs are natural, they are also bioactive substances, and proper dosage, preparation, and use are important. Always follow reputable dosing guidelines for each herb and consult with a qualified healthcare provider before using any herbs, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medications, have known allergies, or have existing medical conditions.

Anyone experiencing severe symptoms or managing chronic health issues should seek professional guidance before using herbs.

Individual responses to herbs may vary, and no outcomes are guaranteed. The author makes no claims regarding the effectiveness, safety, or suitability of any herb for any particular person.

Readers assume all responsibility for their personal health decisions based on the information presented. The author disclaims all liability for any loss, injury, or damage allegedly arising from the use or application of the information in this newsletter.

Camille Charles is the voice behind The Minimalist Herbalist. Herbal researcher. Best-selling author. Professional over-doer of tinctures. Consumer advocate. Currently earning a doctorate in curriculum design, on a mission to make herbal education less confusing and more honest.

She believes learning about herbs should feel empowering, not overwhelming. You’ll find her distilling rose water in an Instant Pot, repurposing olive jars for cacao butter, and making overnight nettle infusions like it’s a sacred ritual. She talks way too much about womb health, nettle, and why your juicer is probably lying to you.

If there’s an herb for it, she’s tried it, and probably turned it into a teachable moment.

Tea’s brewing. Grab a cup.