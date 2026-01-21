The Minimalist Herbalist

The Minimalist Herbalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Candace's avatar
Candace
Jan 21

This was a fascinating and informative read! Thank you! I've been a fan of earl grey tea for quite awhile, especially aged earl grey which is Assam tea aged with real bergamot oil. I had no idea about the amazing history though!

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Minimalist Herbalist
Skadi/Sousa's avatar
Skadi/Sousa
Jan 22

Absolutely enlightening!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Minimalist Herbalist
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Minimalist Herbalist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture