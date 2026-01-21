Earl Grey isn’t the best tea in the world. It’s not the most complex. It’s not the rarest.

But it is, reliably, the tea people come back to. Especially when they’re tired, slightly over it and not in the emotional place to gamble on a new hibiscus-rose-vanilla beverage.

I am firmly in my Earl Grey season right now, so of course it got the full forensic treatment!

The Tea We Think We Know

On paper, Earl Grey looks simple. Kettle. Steam. Citrus scent. You could map the habit with three stick figures and a mug.

It’s a reliable staple in homes and cafes worldwide that seems straightforward. But it hides a complex architecture of myth, neuropsychology, and culinary evolution.

Earl Grey is not a specific type of tea leaf, like Darjeeling, but a flavored tea. This means any tea - black, green, or even herbal - can become “Earl Grey” by being infused with its signature ingredient. But it’s the black tea version that stuck and became a baseline. A “this will do” that somehow still feels a little refined. You can order it without feeling like you’re falling for a new trend and drink it sugar-free without wincing. That alone supports habit formation. We repeat what’s low-effort, versatile and cheap.

Let’s start with how it became “proper” in the first place.

1. The Man Behind the Name: Who Was Earl Grey?

Charles Grey, 2nd Earl Grey, was a real person before he was a tea. He was an influential British Prime Minister who led the country from 1830 to 1834. In an era of profound social and political change, his government passed two of the most significant pieces of legislation in 19th-century British history:

The Reform Act of 1832, which started cleaning up the electoral system and extended the vote beyond a tiny cluster of very rich men.

The Slavery Abolition Act of 1833, which abolished slavery across a portion of the British Empire and became a turning point in the wider abolition movement.

(His wife Mary Elizabeth Ponsonby also had fifteen children, which feels like its own kind of History trivia worth mentioning.)

So the name on this tea isn’t some random aristocrat who just liked bergamot. It’s attached to a politician with actual gravitational pull. Which is exactly the sort of person marketers love to stick on packaging.

And then the legends begin.

2.1 A Tale of Competing Origins: Mystery and Marketing

The precise origin of Earl Grey tea is shrouded in mystery, with a fog of conflicting stories that are part legend and part commercial rivalry.

If you’ve ever heard the story about a grateful Chinese man gifting a special tea blend to Lord Grey after his son was rescued from drowning by one of Lord Grey’s men, you’ve heard the most persistent piece of Earl Grey fanfiction.

There’s always a near-death experience. The blend arrives as a diplomatic thank-you. Britain takes a sip and never looks back. It’s a typical three-act structure but unlikely to be true.

A few small problems (according to history records):

Charles Grey never went to China.

Bergamot oil was not used to flavor tea in China at that time.

There’s no documentation of this dramatic rescue.

There is a sibling legend where an Indian Raja replaces the Chinese man and a tiger takes the placed of the drowning incident but the outline is the same. Grateful foreign dignitary. A perceived “Exotic” gift. Noble British statesman. Convenient origin tale that makes the tea sound both heroic and noble.

Once you scrape off the romance, the story becomes much more on brand for human behavior.

• Masking Bad Water: One very plausible version comes from the Grey family themselves. They say a Chinese associate created the blend to deal with the unpleasant, mineral-heavy water at Howick Hall, the family estate in Northumberland. The local water had a “preponderance of lime,” that made tea taste flat and off. Bright, perfumed bergamot oil cut through that “chalky kettle” flavor and made the cup drinkable again.

• A Commercial Trick: Another, less flattering version is about fraud. In the nineteenth century, some tea merchants were caught adding bergamot oil to poor quality or spoiled tea to disguise the taste and sell it at a higher price. It happened often enough that one firm, Brocksop & Company, ended up in court over it in the 1830s.

So Earl Grey might have been a clever water hack. Either way, once it tasted good, people did not care. It sold.

And then, of course, everyone tried to own it.

2.2. The Intellectual Property Race

As the tea’s popularity grew, so did the competition among merchants to be known as its original creator. Two famous tea houses, in particular, lay claim to the authentic recipe.

Two names show up again and again:

Jacksons of Piccadilly say Lord Grey handed the recipe to their partner George Charlton in 1830, and that their version, based on Chinese black tea, is the original formula and has been in constant production ever since.

Twinings of London asserts that the blend was invented at its shop on the Strand in 1831 at the behest of the Prime Minister. Their claim was later endorsed by the 6th Earl of Grey, who allowed his signature to be included on the Twinings packaging.

This kind of rivalry didn’t hurt the product. It did the opposite. It helped cement the blend’s status in the public consciousness and accelerated its journey from an aristocratic luxury to a globally recognized product.

Regardless of its true origin, the blend became a symbol of sophistication after Lady Grey began serving it at her high-society gatherings in London, cementing its place in British culture.

2.3 Modern Cultural Significance

Earl Grey’s cultural footprint has proven remarkably durable, cementing its identity through powerful and persistent associations in modern media and society.

• Social Perception: A 2010 survey in the United Kingdom found that a significant number of people associate drinking Earl Grey tea with being “posh” or “middle class,” demonstrating its continued link to social refinement.

• Pop Culture Icons: The tea is famously the beverage of choice for iconic fictional characters, including Captain Jean-Luc Picard of Star Trek, whose command “Tea, Earl Grey, hot” became a catchphrase, and Agatha Christie’s meticulous detective, Hercule Poirot.

This powerful cultural identity is built upon the foundation of a distinct and memorable sensory profile, which remains the core of its consumer appeal.

That story, repeated enough, teaches people a simple rule:

Earl Grey is tasty and respectable.

3.1 What Even Is Bergamot?

Have you ever seen a bergamot in real life? Let alone bitten into one? There’s a reason why.

The defining characteristic of Earl Grey tea comes from the bergamot (Citrus bergamia), a fragrant citrus fruit. It is now grown almost exclusively in the Calabria region of Southern Italy. In fact, this small region produces over 80% of the world’s commercial bergamot, making it the undisputed heartland of Earl Grey’s signature flavor. The fruit itself is too bitter to be eaten, but the essential oil pressed from its rind is prized for its incredible aroma: a delicate balance of floral, vanilla-like, and citrusy notes with a slight grapefruit-ish bitterness.

The bright, zesty top notes come from a high concentration of limonene, the same volatile compound found in lemon peel. However, what distinguishes bergamot is the presence of linalyl acetate, an ester compound that contributes the soft, lavender-like floral undertones, and linalool, which adds a subtle woody depth. This is why it offers a “rounded brightness” rather than the sharp acidity of a common lemon.

This distinction was highlighted in a blind taste test conducted by tea specialist Sophie Dubois. In the study, 78% of casual tea drinkers misidentified bergamot as “lemon” until they tasted it side-by-side with actual lemon-infused tea. The key difference became immediately clear: lemon brings a sharp, puckering acidity, whereas bergamot’s unique chemical makeup provides an aromatic and floral character without the sourness.

3.2 Why Earl Grey Smells Like Clean Sheets

The aroma of Earl Grey does more than just please the senses; it has a powerful psychological effect rooted in history. For centuries, bergamot has been a key ingredient in perfumery, most famously in the original “Eau de Cologne,” and has been widely used in soaps and antiseptics. This long-standing association has conditioned our brains to link the scent of bergamot with the concept of cleanliness.

A Dutch study titled “Smells Like Clean Spirit” confirmed this subconscious effect. When participants were exposed to a subtle citrus scent, they were subconsciously prompted to keep their environment tidier.

This psychological association directly enhances the experience of drinking Earl Grey tea. The aroma acts as a “psychological reset,” signaling order and mental clarity to the brain’s limbic system, the part that processes emotions and memories without the need for conscious filtering. It’s a powerful tool for managing one’s mental environment, particularly in a cluttered or chaotic workspace.

3.3 What “Clean” Usually Means In Tea Language

When tea people say “clean,” they can mean something very specific: the cup has definition. The flavors are separable. Nothing tastes muddy.

Earl Grey does that because bergamot is a top note. It sits high. It lifts the black tea base rather than thickening it. It makes the tea feel outlined.

Now compare it to a malty breakfast tea. Breakfast tea tastes warm and heavy. That might be comforting, but it can also feel sleepy. Earl Grey is bright and “tidy.”

3.3 From Leaf to Cup: How is Earl Grey Created?

The art of creating Earl Grey is a delicate dance between a robust tea base and a fragrant essential oil. It involves two essential stages.

First, the process begins with a base of tea leaves, traditionally black tea. The leaves are harvested and then undergo a process of withering, rolling, and oxidation, which develops their deep color and robust flavor. Once the leaves are dried, the second stage begins: adding the bergamot. The distinctive Earl Grey character is infused into the tea in one of two ways. Sometimes the leaves are sprayed and coated with pure bergamot essential oil, allowing them to absorb its bright fragrance. Alternatively, the dried tea is blended with dried bergamot rinds, which slowly release their citrusy aroma into the leaves.

4.1 Popular Earl Grey Variations

As we established, Earl Grey is a flavor profile, not a specific leaf. This versatility is where the magic truly unfolds. Its adaptable nature means it can be blended with different teas, fruits, and flowers to create entirely new experiences.

Here are a few of the most popular variations you might encounter:

Lady Grey: A lighter, fruitier version created by Twinings. It includes additional lemon and orange peel for a softer citrus profile.

French Earl Grey: A floral twist on the classic, this blend often includes rose petals, adding a delicate aroma and flavor.

Green Earl Grey: A lighter, more grassy version that uses green tea instead of black tea as the base.

Rooibos Earl Grey: A naturally caffeine-free option that uses the sweet, honeyed South African rooibos herb as its base, making it a perfect evening tea.

4. 2 The “London Fog” Isn’t From London

The most famous variation, the London Fog, was not invented in London. It was created in Vancouver, Canada, during the 1990s.

The origin story credits Mary Loria, a regular at Vancouver’s Buckwheat Cafe. During her pregnancy, Loria was seeking an alternative to coffee and began asking the cafe to prepare her a special drink: a strong Earl Grey tea made with steamed milk and a touch of vanilla syrup. The trend spread, and the drink became a local favorite.

A classic London Fog consists of three core components: a concentrated Earl Grey tea base, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup. The “fog” in the name is a reference to the drink’s cloudy appearance once the steamed milk is added to the tea.

5.1 Earl Grey Comes With Genuine Health and Wellness Perks

Beyond the flavor, a regular cup of Earl Grey offers a range of scientifically supported health and wellness benefits.

Heart Health: The black tea base provides antioxidants called polyphenols, but the real power comes from the bergamot itself. Its oil is rich in specific flavonoids like neoeriocitrin and naringin, which clinical studies suggest are particularly effective at reducing “bad” LDL cholesterol.

Mood & Stress Reduction: The aroma of bergamot essential oil has been scientifically shown to have a positive impact on mental well-being. Clinical and preclinical work on bergamot essential oil suggests it can influence mood and stress markers, including perceived anxiety and salivary cortisol, when inhaled in controlled contexts. In one study, participants who inhaled bergamot aroma for just 15 minutes reported a significant increase in positive emotions.

Mental Focus: The caffeine present in the black tea leaves acts as a stimulant, helping to improve focus, alertness, and cognitive function without the intense spike and crash often associated with coffee.

5.2 Why Does It Feel Different Than “Just Coffee”

All black tea contains caffeine.

• Caffeine Profile: An average 230ml mug of traditional black tea Earl Grey contains about 85mg of caffeine. For comparison, an espresso has 74mg of caffeine and a typical cup of filter coffee has around 140mg.

Black tea also contains L-theanine, an amino acid that’s often discussed because it appears to influence attention and subjective calm, particularly when paired with caffeine. Controlled studies have found that specific doses of L-theanine combined with caffeine can improve aspects of attention and task performance.

Now the doses used in studies are typically higher than what you get in one casual mug of tea. And the amount of theanine varies by tea type, leaf, and brewing. Analyses of tea infusions show wide variation across categories and preparation.

With that said, many people experience tea as less jagged than coffee, and there are plausible reasons for that, including dose, speed of consumption, and the broader context of the habit. Earl Grey tends to be sipped. Coffee tends to be chugged.

The same molecule can act differently depending on delivery.

5.3 A Not So Useless Tidbit

Bergamot oil is used in skincare and perfume (bergapten and bergamottin).

These compounds can be phototoxic on skin, which means they can increase the risk of irritation or burns with sun exposure if used in leave-on products at the wrong levels. That’s why you will see labels that say “bergapten free” or “FCF bergamot oil.”

In tea, the context is completely different. We’re ingesting a tiny, diluted amount that has been through heat and extraction.

I’m including this for people who make their own skincare. It’s a very active little fruit. Don’t let anyone tell you your Earl Grey is basic.

The hidden reason Earl Grey works

A lot of people don’t want to choose a drink. They want to stop choosing.

Earl Grey is the sweet spot where it feels specific enough to be interesting and familiar enough to be automatic.

It’s not “black tea,” which is too dull.

It’s not “vanilla cupcake caramel chai spice,” which is too much.

It’s one clear thing: black tea with bergamot.

That clarity makes it repeatable and repeatability is what builds habits.

• Brewing Forgiveness: Another non non-negligible advantage is its resilience to over-steeping. The dominant citrus and floral aroma of the bergamot oil effectively masks the bitterness that can develop when the black tea base is steeped for too long. This makes it a low-maintenance, “forgiving” choice for busy or distracted people who may not have time for precise brewing.

You don’t have to love it intensely to keep coming back to it. In fact, that’s part of why it sticks.

How to build a repeatable Earl Grey habit and replace coffee

Everyone is reading or writing about habits these days so we have a lot of studies on how to build one. If you want Earl Grey to become what your drink instead of coffee here’s what science says works.

1) Pick one thing you already do

Don’t invent something new. Choose one existing habit and build on top of it:

after you feed the dog

after you open your laptop

after you brush your teeth

2) Make the routine easy

If you want a habit, remove obstacles:

keep Earl Grey in the same visible place (and hide the coffee)

keep your mug where you can grab it without thinking

keep a teaspoon or infuser right there, not in a drawer that requires rummaging

3) Keep the brew time consistent

Inconsistency kills habits because it reduces reward predictability.

If you like your Earl Grey at 3 minutes, do 3 minutes most days. If you like it stronger, do 4. Choose one and stick to it. (Otherwise it’s like going to a different coffee shop each time and knowing your espresso is not going to taste right)

5) Make the reward sensory, not judgemental:

Instead of “I was good today,” your reward can be:

the bergamot smell when you lift that mug

that first sip satisfaction

the tiny mental shift that says, okay, we’re starting (or we’ve arrived if you drink it in the afternoon.)

Sensory rewards build repetition more reliably than self-congratulation.

A Quick How-To-Choose-Earl-Grey Guide

If you’re choosing an Earl Grey, here’s what to focus on:

1) Real bergamot oil versus “bergamot flavor”

Many Earl Greys are flavored with natural or artificial flavors for shelf life and cost. That can still taste fine, but the balance often changes. Real bergamot versions tend to have a more integrated profile.

2) The base tea quality

Bergamot cannot save flat black tea. It can only perfume it so if you buy it bagged and not loose, make sure it’s not just dust in there.

3) The finish

A good Earl Grey finishes clean. Not sour. Not perfumey-bitter (often a sign of poor quality and artificial flavoring). Not astringent that feels like you scraped your tongue.

A Deeper Appreciation For Your Cup

So the next time you steep a cup, remember you’re not just making tea. You’re participating in a two-hundred-year-old marketing legend, activating a neural pathway for cleanliness wired by centuries of perfumery, and enjoying a beverage so chemically resilient it was practically designed for our distracted modern lives. That simple cup, it turns out, is a masterpiece of cultural and sensory engineering. I find it fascinating!

Sources:

Adorisio, S., Muscari, I., Fierabracci, A., Thi Thuy, T., Marchetti, M. C., Ayroldi, E., & Delfino, D. V. (2023). Biological effects of bergamot and its potential therapeutic use as an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anticancer agent. Pharmaceutical Biology, 61(1), 639–646. https://doi.org/10.1080/13880209.2023.2197010

Boros, K., Jedlinszki, N., & Csupor, D. (2016). Theanine and Caffeine Content of Infusions Prepared from Commercial Tea Samples. Pharmacognosy magazine, 12(45), 75–79. https://doi.org/10.4103/0973-1296.176061

Giesbrecht, T., Rycroft, J. A., Rowson, M. J., & De Bruin, E. A. (2010). The combination of L-theanine and caffeine improves cognitive performance and increases subjective alertness. Nutritional neuroscience, 13(6), 283–290. https://doi.org/10.1179/147683010X12611460764840

Giuffrè A. M. (2019). Bergamot (Citrus bergamia, Risso): The Effects of Cultivar and Harvest Date on Functional Properties of Juice and Cloudy Juice. Antioxidants (Basel, Switzerland), 8(7), 221. https://doi.org/10.3390/antiox8070221

Han, X., Gibson, J., Eggett, D.L., & Parker, T.L. (2017). Bergamot (Citrus bergamia) essential oil inhalation improves positive feelings in the waiting room of a mental health treatment center: A pilot study. Phytotherapy Research: PTR, 31(5), 812–816. https://doi.org/10.1002/ptr.5806

Kaddu, S., Kerl, H., & Wolf, P. (2001). Accidental bullous phototoxic reactions to bergamot aromatherapy oil. Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, 45(3), 458–461. https://doi.org/10.1067/mjd.2001.116226

Lehrner, J., Marwinski, G., Lehr, S., Johren, P., & Deecke, L. (2005). Ambient odors of orange and lavender reduce anxiety and improve mood in a dental office. Physiology & Behavior, 86(1-2), 92–95. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.physbeh.2005.06.031

Perna, S., Spadaccini, D., Botteri, L., Girometta, C., Riva, A., Allegrini, P., Petrangolini, G., Infantino, V., & Rondanelli, M. (2019). Efficacy of bergamot: From anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative mechanisms to clinical applications as preventive agent for cardiovascular morbidity, skin diseases, and mood alterations. Food science & nutrition, 7(2), 369–384. https://doi.org/10.1002/fsn3.903

Wood, W., & Neal, D. T. (2007). A new look at habits and the habit-goal interface. Psychological review, 114(4), 843–863. https://doi.org/10.1037/0033-295X.114.4.843

The Smart Guide to Non-Toxic Swaps

Inside, you will find:

A clear explanation of why “non toxic” is everywhere right now

how real concerns about hormones, microplastics, and chronic illness collided with social media

why “clean,” “low-tox,” and “hormone safe” are slapped on everything

how panic, aesthetics, and unethical affiliate links got layered on top of actual science

You can grab the book here:

▶︎ The Smart Guide to Non-Toxic Swaps

If you’ve made it this far, perhaps you’re ready for the next step.

That’s where The Shit No One Tells You About Tea comes in.

It’s the field guide I wish someone had handed me when I was staring into a cupboard full of roots, leaves, and good intentions.

Think of it as your slightly snarky, deeply practical companion to herbalism.

If you’re ready to go from “I have no idea what I’m doing” to “I made this tea on purpose and it’s actually good.”

—> Grab the book here and get a free herb and tea tracker!

Dosage and Safety Considerations

The information provided in this newsletter is for informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Herbal practices and uses discussed are not a substitute for professional healthcare.

While herbs are natural, they are also bioactive substances, and proper dosage, preparation, and use are important. Always follow reputable dosing guidelines for each herb and consult with a qualified healthcare provider before using any herbs, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medications, have known allergies, or have existing medical conditions.

Anyone experiencing severe symptoms or managing chronic health issues should seek professional guidance before using herbs.

Individual responses to herbs may vary, and no outcomes are guaranteed. The author makes no claims regarding the effectiveness, safety, or suitability of any herb for any particular person.

Readers assume all responsibility for their personal health decisions based on the information presented. The author disclaims all liability for any loss, injury, or damage allegedly arising from the use or application of the information in this newsletter.

Camille Charles is the voice behind The Minimalist Herbalist. Herbal researcher. Best-selling author. Food nerd. Professional over-doer of tinctures. Consumer advocate. Curator of coping skills and good sense. Currently earning a doctorate in curriculum design, on a mission to make herbal education less confusing and more honest.

She believes learning about herbs should feel empowering, not overwhelming. You’ll find her distilling rose water in an Instant Pot, repurposing olive jars for cacao butter, and making overnight nettle infusions like it’s a sacred ritual. She talks way too much about womb health, nettle, and why your juicer is probably lying to you.

If there’s an herb for it, she’s tried it, and probably turned it into a teachable moment.

Tea’s brewing. Grab a cup.