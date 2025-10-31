Hold on to your kettles, it’s a doozy.

It was 3:19 AM by the time I was done reading studies and went to bed. Mind you, I was initially looking for a non toxic kettle. This led me to swear off a few brands and adopt a new favorite. (Stay tuned for a giveaway!)

The 2013 and 2019 lab studies we’re unpacking here found both benefits and measurable contaminants in brewed tea. But don’t fear, the fix is not panic, it’s smarter sourcing, sane steep times, and better containers.

The study in one sip

In this study (“The Benefits and Risks of Consuming Brewed Tea: Beware of Toxic Element Contamination”.) from the Journal of Toxicology, Schwalfenberg, Genuis, and Rodushkin bought 30 everyday bagged teas, brewed them like normal, and sent both the dry leaves and the brews to a certified lab. They checked helpful minerals, then looked for heavy metals we do not want building up in our bodies. Steeping time mattered, vessel choice mattered, and country of origin sometimes mattered.

What they measured

Minerals we actually want: calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus showed up in modest amounts. Think pleasant bonus, not a multivitamin in a mug. For example, brewed tea contained roughly 55 to 216 mg of potassium per liter, depending on steep time. Calcium and magnesium were in the single-digit mg per liter range in short steeps.

Metals we do not want: lead and aluminum were the main concerns in brewed tea. Cadmium and arsenic appeared at lower levels. Mercury was detectable in some leaves but not in the brewed cup. Longer steeps pulled more of everything into the drink.

The numbers that matter

Lead: every brewed tea had some. Using the study’s reproductive-health benchmark, 73 percent of 3-minute brews and 83 percent of 15-minute brews exceeded the daily lead limit for pregnancy and lactation from tea alone.

Aluminum: 7 percent of 3-minute brews and 20 percent of 15-minute brews exceeded recommended guidelines. Again, long steeps raised the extraction.

Steep time effect: compared to a 3-minute brew, long brews increased contaminant levels by about 10 to 50 percent.

Mercury: present in some leaves, not detected in any brewed cups within the lab’s limits.

Does “organic” fix it?

Not automatically. Organic certification addresses pesticides, not metals in soil, air, or processing. In this sample, organic teas were not consistently lower in heavy metals, and when steeped a long time some organic greens were actually higher in lead. So you still need brand transparency and good brewing habits.

Country of origin, briefly

The small sample hinted at differences. For example, some Chinese oolongs showed higher lead in this set, while an Indian white tea was low across several metals. Treat this as a nudge to ask for current lot testing from brands you love, not as a permanent map of “good” or “bad” countries. Supply chains change.

What this means for your daily cup

Tea still supports calm focus and offers polyphenols your brain and heart appreciate, but like many plant foods, it can also carry the fingerprint of its soil and air. Sensible brewing and better sourcing keep the ritual nourishing.

What the 2019 brew-level study adds

In “Nutritional Minerals and Heavy Metals in Tea Infusions and Daily Intake of Human Body.” Atasoy, Yesilnacar, Yildirim, and Atasoy brewed market teas the way heavy extraction happens, two grams in 100 milliliters boiling water for ten minutes, then measured fourteen elements in the actual cup. That long, hot method matters because it tends to maximize what leaches out, so think of their numbers as a practical upper bound compared with a 2 to 3 minute steep.

In these infusions, cadmium, chromium, and mercury were below detection across the board. Lead appeared only in two black teas at about 0.052 to 0.054 mg per liter, while the other eighteen infusions, including all greens, were below detection for lead. Nickel was present more often in Turkish samples than Ceylon. Potassium dominated among minerals in black tea, with magnesium and calcium next.

Using EPA style intake benchmarks and a five-cup-a-day scenario, they flagged that manganese intake could exceed children’s suggested totals and that those two lead-positive black teas could exceed lead limits, while most other elements stayed within tolerable ranges. Real risk varies by product and technique, not by “tea is good or bad.”

The Minimalist Herbalist Safer-Brew Protocol

Practical, not paranoid. Save this part.

1) Keep the steep short.

For standard green, white, oolong, and black, aim for about 2 to 3 minutes unless a brand’s instructions specify otherwise. Longer steeps raise the extraction of unwanted metals along with the catechins.

2) Mind your mug.

Use glass, stainless, or clearly labeled lead-free ceramics. Avoid cups with unknown glazes. The study measured lead leaching from fine china and subtracted it out. In real life, you drink the combined result. Your cup should never be part of the recipe.

3) Source like a pro.

Ask your tea company for recent heavy-metal testing on finished brews or at least on lots of leaf. Look for vendors who publish certificates of analysis and state farm regions clearly. If they cannot answer basic questions, drink elsewhere.

4) Rotate and moderate.

If tea is your many-cups-a-day comfort, rotate styles and producers. Heavy metals accumulate over time. Variety reduces the chance you are pulling from the same soil issue every single day.

5) Water quality counts.

Brew with clean, filtered water. Tap water can add its own load. The cleaner your starting water, the clearer the cup.

Limitations worth knowing

The 2013 study looked at 30 bagged teas in Canada in 2013. It did not measure fluoride or pesticides, and a small sample cannot represent every brand or farm. Treat the numbers as a wake-up call about variables you can control, not as the final word on your favorite tea forever.

By that point, I considered building my own lab and test everything that enters my house.

From “brew smarter” to “buy smarter”

After reading the lab work, my shopping list got very boring. I wanted loose leaf first, proof of origin, proof of testing, and bags that do not create a plastic soup at 95 degrees. That filter sent me to LeafScore’s review of lead-conscious green teas, which prioritizes companies that publish real sourcing details and use non-petroleum or plastic-free formats. Their shortlist includes Traditional Medicinals, Frontier Co-op, Rishi, Yogi, and Teapigs, with notes on packaging and what each company actually tests.

Rishi rose to the top for me because the basics line up with the science we just talked about. They are a direct-trade importer with traceable origins and about ninety-five percent of their catalog is certified organic. That reduces pesticide noise and signals tighter control of fields and processing.

On the packaging front, Rishi’s “sachets” are PLA, a plant-based bioplastic designed for commercial composting, not nylon or PET. That matters, because the strongest microplastics signal in tea comes from petroleum-based mesh bags when steeped hot. The science is still evolving on PLA in boiling water, so I default to loose leaf for daily cups and keep sachets for travel. It is a practical middle ground that matches what we know now. I also simply cut the sachet and pour the loose leaves in a teapot.

They also respond to real risk headlines. Rishi states they test Japanese teas for radiation with an independent U.S. lab and publish results. Leafscore says about Rishi “They do not explicitly mention any testing for lead or other heavy metals, although their general company ethos strongly suggests they would have stringent quality control for all teas.”

Brew guidance is aligned with minimizing extractables. Their green-tea instructions cluster around 175 to 180 degrees and three to five minutes, which matches the “shorter, cooler” principle that preserves polyphenols while avoiding a long soak that drags up more of everything.

This led me to Mamavation’s deep dive, which lines up with our safe-brew rules: the biggest risks ride in with packaging and processing, not the leaf itself. They flag three things worth caring about:

Plastic in tea bags can shed “indirect additives” when hit with hot water, including PET and plant-based PLA. Translation, fewer bags, more loose leaf. Epichlorohydrin shows up as a paper-bag treatment to keep bags from breaking, and it is classified as a carcinogen. Again, loose leaf or verified plastic-free, untreated bags win. PFAS (forever chemicals) signals were detected in a subset of Earl Grey brands, plus high total fluorine in some sachets. Not every brand was tested, and results varied, but it is one more nudge toward loose leaf and transparent vendors.

On brand shortlists, Mamavation separates “better” from “best” based largely on bag materials and additives. Rishi appears in “Better” when you buy their sachets, and in “Best Healthy Tea Brands” when you choose their organic loose leaf line. That split matters, and it matches how I drink tea at home.

PFAS check

Another consumer test on green tea leaves Mamavation discusses found PFAS in half of the brands tested, with one third high enough to quantify.

In that same test, Rishi Jasmine Organic Scented Green Tea (Sencha) came back non-detect for all PFAS screened.

Quick context note: Mamavation tested one product per brand, so treat this as a useful snapshot, not a forever verdict. It still points the same direction we’ve been headed, choose transparent vendors and keep technique clean.

Save Money Now!

I reached out to Rishi to discuss a possible discount for you lovely people who read my words and guess what?

Here it is! You get 10% off when you use this link:

This is an affiliate link and I may earn a small commission if you buy via this link. At no cost to you. It helps me continue to do deep dives like this one, research the best herbs have to offer and share it with you!

It’s almost December so I chose their 24 tea bag sampler, as my own advent calendar.

