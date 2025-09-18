In which I face the consequences of my choices and am forced to reconsider my entire identity.

It finally happened. The juicer is broken. (You thought I was about to mention the Diagnosis didn’t you? ;-)

It started with a noise no machine should ever make.

A deep, ominous groan, followed by a metallic screech, followed by the unmistakable scent of burnt motor. (That has already happened with my vitamix blender although that one is still working).

I stared at the juicer. I immediately knew.

After years of reckless overuse, forcing it to extract impossible amounts of juice from ginger and the occasional “experiment” that should have stayed in my imagination, it finally gave up.

The Five Stages of Juicer Grief

I won’t lie. I take this personally.

Because this isn’t just a broken appliance. This is a lifestyle shift. So far I’ve gone through:

Denial: It just needs to cool down.

Anger: Where did lifetime warranties stop being a thing?

Bargaining: Maybe if I unplug it and plug it back in, it will rise from the dead.

Depression: What am I without my morning ginger shot?

Acceptance: Okay. Time to get creative.

I took a deep breath. I can survive this. I’ve made better with less.

And just like that, the idea for this post was born.

The Minimalist Herbalist’s Guide to Surviving Without a Juicer

Because if life gives you lemons, but you no longer have a juicer, it’s time to pivot.

1. Decoction: My Answer to Juice

Instead of forcing roots and leaves through a dying motor , simmer them in hot water.

Best for: Ginger, turmeric, hibiscus, cinnamon, lemon peel.

Bonus: Less cleanup.

How to Make It Work:

Chop fresh ginger, toss in water, let it boil then simmer for 13-20 minutes.

Strain add lemon and cayenne.

2. Herbal Vinegars: For When You Want to Feel Like a 17th-Century Apothecary

No juicer? No problem. Ferment your frustrations into something useful.

Infusing herbs in raw apple cider vinegar extracts minerals, enzymes, and deep herbal properties.

Works with: Nettle, dandelion, rosemary, garlic.

Simple Recipe:

Fill a jar with herbs (dried).

Cover completely with raw ACV.

Steep for 2-4 weeks, shake occasionally, then strain.

Bonus: Add honey after straining and suddenly, you have an oxymel, a fancy herbal tonic.

3. Herbal Powders: The Blender Rebound Relationship

Since my juicer left me, I’ve been seeing a lot more of my blender.

Blending herbs into powders means you still get all the nutrients, just in a different form.

Works with: Turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, cacao.

Ways to Use Them:

Stir into warm nut milk for an instant latte.

Add to smoothies (if you can emotionally handle your blender after losing your juicer).

Make herbal golden milk (turmeric + black pepper + cinnamon = anti-inflammatory bliss).

Remember powders have the shortest shelf life. Make small amounts.

If I’m using a wet herb like ginger, I dehydrate it, which you can do with a dehydrator or in the even at low temp. This is very important, careful with mold!

Yes, I could buy another juicer. I will buy another juicer. But in the meantime?

This forced me to slow down, rethink my habits, and rediscover other herbal techniques.

Maybe the juicer breaking was a sign.

Maybe it was just the natural consequence of trying to juice a beet that one time.

Either way, herbalism doesn’t need a machine. Just plants, patience, and a little bit of reckless optimism.

Until next time, don’t overestimate the strength of small kitchen appliances.

