There’s collagen coffee. The “inner glow” gummy. The liquid chlorophyll my husband bought at 11:47 p.m. (It’s actually so good.)

The new flex is not just the twelve-step skincare shelf. It’s what in the cup. If your drink doesn’t promise “elasticity,” “radiance,” or “beauty from within,” it starts to feel suspiciously like regular hydration.

In my herbal research I spend a lot of time reading the history of beauty rituals and even more time reading ingredient lists. I wanted to understand the root of it: our skin. And if what we’re doing to it is actually helping. This means herbs, tea, balms and supplements.

So I decided to switch my approach a little bit and make it more fun. I thought it would be interesting to test one of the most popular brands out there to see what it promises, how and if it holds up. In other words, does it pass The Minimalist Herbalist test?

This feature is sponsored by Pique. Pique’s B·T Fountain and Sun Goddess matcha were provided for testing. I approach sponsored features the same way I approach any category I cover: I review the studies, examine the ingredient list, and I evaluate what it does over time. This deep dive reflects my independent editorial perspective.

This is the kind of beauty-from-within products my brain is built to interrogate. So let’s go all the way back to the beginning. If our skin is the largest organ, what does it do exactly?

1. How Does Our Skin Even Work?

To understand skin health and what to feed it, we have to go back to what skin really is and how it functions. If you use lotions, creams, poultices or are curious about drinking the good stuff instead of smearing it, this is for you!

What I learned is that instead of seeing our skin as a static covering, we should see it as a sophisticated biological wall. The skin cells act as the sturdy bricks while a complex blend of lipids serves as the cement that maintains the wall’s impermeability.

a. The Bricks

Skin Cell provide the physical defense shield against pollutants, bacteria, and mechanical stress.

b. The Cement

Ceramides, Cholesterol and Fatty Acids create the waterproof seal between cells, preventing moisture from escaping.

c. The Seal

Lipid Barrier (The Dam) acts as the primary structural defense against the evaporation of the body’s internal “reservoir.”

While there are nine types of natural ceramides, Ceramides 1, 3, and 6-II are the essential trio. These specific lipids are the primary architects of skin youth. But, and this is important, the architectural integrity of our skin is under constant threat!

Starting at age 20, ceramide production naturally declines by 10% to 25% per decade. As this “cement” becomes brittle and thin, the skin’s defensive wall begins to crumble, appearing as the first visible signs of wrinkles and a loss of firmness. This physical breakdown is deeply influenced by our internal biological clock, which regulates the “maintenance crew” responsible for daily repairs.

Environmental stressors, like UV exposure and harsh winter climates, as well as hormonal changes act as catalysts for this depletion as well. When internal ceramide levels fall, the skin loses its ability to shield against allergens and bacteria. This raises a critical dilemma everyone has experienced: topical applications are often limited and unable to penetrate the skin fully and repair the internal lipid depletion within the deeper dermal layers. (Scientists refer to this as the Dalton Rule: the molecular weight limit for skin penetration).

Well this sounds serious. I dug deeper.

2. How Hormones and Sleep Work

The skin is not an island, it’s a direct reflection of our circadian rhythm. During sleep, the body performs critical systemic maintenance on the moisture barrier through a specific hormonal sequence.

a. Growth Hormones

◦ Peak Activity Time: Approximately three hours after falling asleep.

◦ Skin-Specific Benefit: These are the master regenerators, stimulating cell replication and structural repair. Without this window, even the most advanced topical treatments fail to improve the skin’s underlying health.

b. Melatonin

◦ Peak Activity Time: The middle stage of sleep.

◦ Skin-Specific Benefit: A potent internal antioxidant that neutralizes the free radicals responsible for photoaging and cellular degradation.

c. Cortisol

◦ Peak Activity Time: Decreases significantly during the final stage of sleep (REM).

◦ Skin-Specific Risk: High cortisol triggers systemic inflammation and sebum overproduction. When sleep is poor, cortisol remains elevated, leading to the “stress-skin” cycle of acne and eczema.

The REM Paradox

During the REM period, a unique physiological paradox occurs: our skin temperature decreases. This cooling effect is a prerequisite for muscle relaxation, which in turn creates the optimal environment for the skin to ramp up collagen production. This is also when the body processes metabolic byproducts.

Think of the water in your skin as a reservoir and the lipid barrier as the dam. Topical creams are often just “surface seals” that temporarily stop water from splashing over the top. To truly stop a leak, you must rebuild the dam’s internal structure. Without sufficient ceramides to “plug” the cracks, you enter Dehydration:

1. Lipid Depletion: Ceramide levels drop, weakening the cement between skin cells.

2. Barrier Fracture: Micro-cracks form across the skin’s surface.

3. Evaporation: Internal moisture escapes through these cracks creating water loss.

4. Visible Manifestation: The skin experiences “pulling” sensations, followed by the appearance of scales, dullness, and deep-set wrinkles.

Replenishing these lipids from the inside out is the only way to fundamentally “repair the dam.” Simply adding water or heavy moisturizers is insufficient if the structural integrity of the barrier is compromised. To bridge this gap, we have to the “repair crew” of specific nutricosmetic actives: hyaluronic acid and phytoceramides.

3. Topical vs. Ingestible

The scientific community is still skeptical about oral beauty supplements because of bioavailability: how a compound survives the gastrointestinal environment to reach the bloodstream. (That’s why hospitals use Intra veinous routes.)

However and as we’ve just seen, traditional topical moisturizers primarily act as occlusives, sealing the outer layer to prevent moisture from escaping. While they provide temporary relief, they can only offer minimal cellular hydration.

Ingestible phytoceramides bypass the barrier entirely. By entering the bloodstream, these lipids may be delivered systemically to the deepest inner layers of the skin, replenishing the skin from the inside out.

1. Ingestion & Intestinal Absorption: Phytoceramides are ingested and absorbed through the digestive tract.

2. Bloodstream Transport: Utilizing the body’s internal vascular network, these lipids bypass the physical limitations (Dalton Rule, remember?).

3. Systemic Delivery: The bloodstream carries these ceramides to skin cells across the entire body, providing full-body coverage that includes the face, limbs, and scalp. Unlike topicals, systemic ceramides impact the hair growth cycle. Data shows an improvement in the ratio as early as within 56 days. It also leads to reduced hair shedding upon pull test analyses, improved hair growth and resistance to breakage after 84 days.

These new lipids are integrated into the cellular matrix, repairing the “cracks” in the biological dam and restoring the water barrier. Now the question is: can they actually reach the bloodstream?

4. The Ingredient Stack Deconstructed

Now that we know how this all works, let’s do a break down of Pique’s B-T Foutain’s main ingredients.

I’m pleasantly surprised with their B-T Fountain. They didn’t hide the ingredient breakdown behind a propriety blend, which if you’ve read my post on supplements, I stay away from. We can actually know how much of everything was used. This means the most potent ingredients are not just a ridiculously small amount at the bottom of the list.

Calcium (as Calcium Malate): 30 mg

Magnesium (as Magnesium Glycinate): 100 mg

Sodium (as Sodium Citrate and Sodium Chloride): 150 mg

Potassium (as Potassium Citrate and Potassium Chloride): 150 mg

Phytoceramides (from non-GMO wheat seed extract): 30 mg

Sodium Hyaluronate (a premium form of hyaluronic acid): 30 mg

Clinical science has identified specific bioavailable compounds that can reach the skin via the bloodstream to reconstruct the barrier from within.

Here these compounds are patented ceramides. The brand states that they’re derived from wheat but purified to be certified Gluten-Free, meeting FDA and EU regulations. You know I was raised in France. I always check to see if a brand meets the European Union strict regulations.

So we have a highly concentrated source of phytoceramides featuring a unique “DGDG” (digalactosyl diglyceride) booster that enhances absorption and efficacy. By reaching the skin through the bloodstream, it “re-cements” the bricks of the skin. Pique states that clinical trials show an impressive 16% improvement in hydration and 18% in elasticity in just 15 days.

a. Analysis of Pique’s Data

Pique states that they tested their ceramides in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial and saw results in 15 days. For the skeptics like me, this is all about the speed of results. Achieving statistical significance in just 15 days addresses the primary criticism that supplements are too slow to be practical.

Pique doesn’t link the study but I was able to find two, confirming these claims, one of them showing results in 14 days. This is real. The evidence is documented.

b . Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid (HA) is a natural substance found in the skin. Approximately half of the body’s HA is stored in the skin, but levels decrease due to aging, sunlight, and pollution. As a premium form like Sodium Hyaluronate, this compound acts as the body’s internal sponge, binding up to 1,000 times its weight in water.

Let’s remember that hydration is useless if it dissipates. Ceramides act as the “seal” (the cement) that locks in the moisture provided by the hyaluronic acid, providing a full body hydration solution for mobility by supporting skin volume and joint health.

Oral Hyaluronic Acid serves critical functions in rheumatology for joint and pain management.

Oral Hyaluronic Acid is effective for:

• Osteoarthritis: Particularly effective for knee osteoarthritis, reducing pain and improving joint function.

• Low Back Pain: Promising results in reducing pain.

• Inflammation: Studies observed a reduction in pro-inflammatory cytokines ( in both serum and synovial fluid following Oral Hyaluronic Acid therapy.

c. The Synergy of Micro-Nutrients: Vitamin A and Electrolytes

As we’ve seen, a resilient barrier requires more than just fats and water; it needs a delivery vehicle and a maintenance system of vitamins and minerals to function.

• Vitamin A (Retinyl Acetate) or The Stabilizer:

Vitamin A is preferred in clinical supplementation because of its superior stability against environmental exposure, ensuring the vitamin remains active throughout its shelf life. Unlike other forms of Retinol, Retinyl Acetate maintains its integrity throughout the product’s shelf life, meaning it’s still active.

◦ Role: Essential for the maintenance of normal skin and mucous membranes, ensuring the “bricks” of the skin are healthy and ready for repair.

• The Chelated Mineral Stack:

Chelated minerals are “pre-bound” to organic molecules, making them easier for the body to absorb.

◦ Sodium (as Sodium Citrate and Sodium Chloride): The foundational electrolyte for fluid balance and cellular transport.

◦ Potassium, Magnesium, and Calcium: These act as the high-speed delivery vehicle. Without these electrolytes, the moisture we consume may never reach the “cracks” in our skin barrier. They facilitate the transport of ceramides and hyaluronic acid directly into the cells.

The entire formulation utilizes Full-Spectrum Isolate Synthesis (F-SIS™), a technology meant to enhance the bioavailability of bioactive isolates. This creates a “multiplier effect” by combining lipid repair with deep electrolyte hydration.

We have everything here to facilitate the arrival of the compounds to the bloodstream and survive absorption through the stomach.

5. Reading the claims

Pique’s product page for the B-T Foutain and Sun Goddess Matcha duo advertises the following claims:

“Clinically proven ceramides visibly improve skin elasticity and reduce fine lines”

There are randomized studies where oral ceramides from wheat or milk improved skin hydration and elasticity and produced small reductions in wrinkles over 8 to 12 weeks in adults. One again the evidence is there.

“Hyaluronic acid supports a youthful, dewy glow”

Oral hyaluronic acid has a similar profile. Meta-analyses of several randomized controlled trials suggest that daily Hyaluronic Acid can improve skin hydration and elasticity and slightly reduce wrinkle depth over a few months.

“Cleanest electrolyte with highest quality top-shelf minerals provide deep hydration”

Electrolytes like sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium help the body hold onto fluid and keep nerve and muscle function on track. That’s basic physiology, not a claim unique to this brand. What you want is the correct electrolytes and no sugar, which is the case here.

“L-theanine promotes balance, focus, and calm-energy, without jitters or caffeine crash”

L-theanine is an amino acid naturally found in tea. Studies suggest it can increase certain alpha brain waves tied to relaxation and attention and may reduce stress or anxiety in some people, especially when paired with caffeine.

6. So What’s In The Matcha?

100% organic ceremonial grade matcha from Japan. That’s it!

If you’ve read my article on matcha you know ceremonial grade isn’t an official label but one that brands use to signal quality.

I really like that there’s no plastic involved with the water, which is a major issue when brewing tea bags. Here there’s no brewing required. Pique uses Cold Extraction Technology (trademarked) which is used to harness bioactive compounds without heat degradation, ensuring bioavailability.

They advertise both products (B-T Foutain and Sun Goddess matcha) as a duo because matcha contains L-theanine and polyphenols. Polyphenols do support skin and hair health as well. As antioxidants they protect the skin against UV-induced damage, reduce inflammation, and help with certain skin conditions.

7. Final Verdict: True or False?

Based on the clinical evidence, I can say that this particular brand of drinkable skincare works as a systemic support system for skin and hair health. While it cannot replace the immediate protective benefits of a topical routine, it addresses the root cause of lipid depletion that topicals cannot reach.

The Drinkable Skincare Summary

• Truth 1: Internal ceramides provide systemic, full-body coverage, reaching the scalp and deep dermis where topicals are limited by molecular weight.

• Truth 2: Low-dose (30mg) efficacy is scientifically validated, with significant hydration and elasticity improvements visible in as little as two weeks.

• Truth 3: Barrier repair via lipid replenishment is a biochemical prerequisite for maintaining tissue and long-term hydration.

• Myth: Drinkable skincare replaces a topical routine. In reality, it’s a “multiplier,” reinforcing the skin’s internal structure so that external treatments can perform more effectively.

Systemic lipid replenishment via ceramides is a sustainable, evidence-based strategy if you’re trying to maintain skin youth and hair health at a cellular level. Pique is Herbalist Approved as Drinkable Skincare.

6. The Ultimate Checklist for Skin Health

To maintain your skin, you can adopt these four golden rules of integrative skin health:

• Manage Cortisol: Prioritizing quality sleep to lower inflammation.

• Replenish Lipids: Using oral phytoceramides to rebuild the “cement” from the inside out.

• Utilize Vitamins: Maintaining the health of your skin “bricks” with stable Vitamin A (Retinyl Acetate).

• Prevent Evaporation (Water loss): Combining internal hydration via a chelated mineral stack with topical protection to stop moisture from leaving.

We all know this intuitively, that in integrative wellness, beauty is not a surface-level achievement; it’s a biological byproduct of internal health.

So the roadmap to true skin resilience is actually balancing architectural lipids, hormonal regulation, and mineral-driven transport.

By better understanding the architecture of our skin and our hormones, we can move beyond “covering up” issues and begin fundamentally taking care of the body from the inside out.

A note for readers: Pique is offering 20% off for life and complimentary gifts through this link.

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