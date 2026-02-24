The Minimalist Herbalist

The Minimalist Herbalist

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Elizabeth Miles's avatar
Elizabeth Miles
Feb 28

I’m not a matcha person personally but this article was a great read and is full of so much great info. I try to be good about watching the labels but sometimes it’s just all alphabet soup so I love how you broke this all down for me.

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Lorrie
Feb 25

Ty! This was very informative! I have always been about taking care of my skin, as I age I am always looking for great products, but I don’t trust manufacturing companies at all these days 😏I am going to try this out! I am also learning towards becoming an herbalist myself as I am growing weary of my healthcare position and want to help people in a different way now 🕉️ 🙏🏻

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