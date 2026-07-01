Fermentation is everywhere. Kombucha, cultured coconut milk yogurt, pickles, sourdough starter, Pu’er tea and even wine! If you’ve been wondering why and what fermentation even is, other than growing bacteria, this is for you!

Although those foods I just named are fermented, they’re not remotely doing the same thing. Today I’m also explaining what fermented tea is and what the current research says about it. Pique sponsored this article and provided both their fermented green and black teas.

But let’s start from the beginning.

1. How Fermentation Unlocks Nutritional Bioavailability

Nutritional and Health Profiles

Microbial Status: Real, unpasteurized fermented foods may be a source of live microorganisms. The amount and type vary widely by food, producer, storage conditions, and whether the product has been pasteurized after fermentation. However fermented food is not automatically synonymous with probiotic food. A probiotic requires identified live microorganisms with a demonstrated health benefit at a defined dose.

Fermentation can increase the nutrient bioavailability of food by altering its chemical structure through microbial “pre-digestion” and the neutralization of some antinutrients.

The specific mechanisms include:

Reduction of Antinutrients

Many raw plant foods contain antinutrients such as phytic acid, which can bind minerals and inhibit their absorption. During fermentation, microbial enzymes such as phytases can break down these compounds, making minerals more available for absorption. This is especially relevant to grains, legumes, and some vegetables.

Transformation of the Food Matrix

Microorganisms secrete enzymes that partially pre-digest the physical plant or dairy matrix, breaking down complex carbohydrates and proteins into smaller compounds.

This can reduce lactose in fermented dairy, alter starches and sugars in vegetables and grains, and create bioactive peptides in some foods.

Vitamin Synthesis and Enrichment

Active microbial metabolic pathways can synthesize some B vitamins including B2,B9 and B12, depending on the strains involved.

Folate, or Vitamin B9

Some lactic-acid bacteria can synthesize folate during fermentation. This is especially relevant in certain dairy and cereal fermentations.

Riboflavin, or Vitamin B2

Fermentation can increase riboflavin in some foods when riboflavin-producing bacteria are present.

Neutralization of Toxins

Microbes involved in fermentation can reduce certain undesirable compounds naturally present in raw ingredients. Proper fermentation depends on ingredients, salt, acidity, temperature, sanitation, and method.

By converting some large, complex molecules into smaller metabolites, fermentation can change how a food is digested and used by the body.

2. Fermentation Versus Quick Pickling: The Science of Preservation

The primary difference between real fermentation and quick pickling lies in whether preservation is achieved through microbial growth or the direct addition of acid.

Fermented foods may influence gut diversity and inflammation through several pathways, though the mechanisms remain under study.

Biological and Chemical Mechanisms

Real Fermentation: This is a dynamic process involving desired microbial growth and enzymatic conversion of food components. In fermented vegetables, the food is typically submerged in a saltwater brine, which helps favor salt-tolerant lactic-acid bacteria as they consume sugars and convert them into lactic acid. This internal production of acid slowly drops the pH and, when the process is carried out correctly, creates conditions that inhibit many spoilage organisms and pathogens.

Quick Pickling: Also known as acidified pickling, this method bypasses fermentation. Instead, food is submerged in an acid solution, typically distilled vinegar, which supplies acidity immediately rather than allowing microorganisms to create it over time. All of that to say, regular pickles are not actually fermented!

3. How To Identify Them

Ingredients: Authentic fermented vegetables often list vegetables, water, salt, and spices. Quick pickles usually list vinegar.

Refrigeration: Because they may contain live organisms, true fermented foods are often refrigerated. Shelf-stable pickles are commonly heat-processed for stability and should not be treated as a reliable source of live cultures.

The first thing to know is that fermented does not automatically mean probiotic. A probiotic is a specific live microorganism shown to provide a health benefit at an established dose. A fermented food may contain live organisms, but it does’t automatically meet that standard.

The second thing to know is that no single fermented food is “best.” The right product depends on what you’re actually looking for: live cultures, easier lactose digestion, a fermented vegetable, a bread with altered grain chemistry, or a tea with a particular flavor and chemical profile.

4. Fermentation vs Fiber

Scientific research highlights that fermented foods can significantly enhance gut microbial diversity while lowering markers of systemic inflammation. In a landmark clinical trial, individuals consuming multiple daily servings of these foods showed a decrease in 19 inflammatory proteins, a result not mirrored by those on a high-fiber diet.

This suggests that live-culture foods act as ecological pioneers, remodeling the internal environment to encourage the growth of beneficial, resident bacteria. However, it is essential to distinguish between true microbial fermentation as seen in ripe pu’er tea, or simple acidification found in shelf-stable vinegar pickles.

Gut Health: The strongest human evidence is that a high-fermented-food dietary pattern increased microbial diversity and lowered multiple inflammatory proteins in one randomized trial.

In the 17-week randomized Stanford study, 36 healthy adults were assigned to either a high-fiber diet or a high-fermented-food diet. The fermented-food group gradually worked toward six servings per day of foods including yogurt, kefir, fermented cottage cheese, kimchi, fermented vegetables, vegetable brine drinks, and kombucha.

During the intervention, the fermented-food group showed a steady increase in gut microbial alpha-diversity and a decrease in 19 circulating inflammatory proteins. The high-fiber group did not show the same overall increase in diversity during that period, although it did show increased microbial carbohydrate-processing capacity.

The high-fiber group had more carbohydrates remaining in stool, suggesting that its microbiomes had not fully adapted to the increased fiber load during the study window.

it showed that fermented foods and fiber are not interchangeable.

What Does This Have To Do With Tea?

To understand the gut-health interest around Pu’er, we have to first master the terminology.

Standard black tea, or hóngchá, is defined by enzymatic oxidation. After harvest, the leaves are rolled or bruised to rupture cell walls, allowing plant enzymes to react with oxygen. This is an enzyme-mediated chemical reaction, much like an apple turning brown, not a microbial one.

Ripe Pu’er undergoes a post-fermentation step in which microbial communities help transform the leaf’s chemistry. Ripe Pu’er is made through a process called wet piling or pile fermentation. Leaves are piled, moistened, and covered under warm, humid conditions for several weeks.

The microbial process is more complex than one fungus doing all the work. Research has identified bacteria, fungi, and yeasts throughout Pu’er fermentation, with the microbial community changing over the course of production.

The Chemistry and Character of Raw and Ripe Pu’er

The primary difference between Ripe, or Shou, and Raw, or Sheng, Pu’er tea lies in the speed and method of transformation, which alters their chemical composition, flavor, and sensory character.

Processing Methods

Raw, or Sheng, Pu’er: This is the traditional form of Pu’er. Leaves are harvested, heated to stop enzymatic oxidation, sun-dried, and often compressed into cakes. They then change gradually during aging through slow oxidation and microbial activity. Pique’s fermented fermented green tea is raw Pu’er.

Ripe, or Shou, Pu’er: Developed in the 1970s to mimic some qualities of aged raw tea more quickly, this type undergoes an accelerated process called pile fermentation. Tea leaves are piled, moistened, and covered to create a warm, humid environment that supports microbial succession. Pique’s fermented black tea is ripe Pu’er.

Chemical and Flavor Profiles

Phytochemistry: Raw Pu’er is richer in catechins and astringent polyphenols, sharing more of a profile with green tea. The microbial fermentation of Ripe Pu’er decreases catechin concentrations and is associated with higher levels of gallic acid and dark tea pigments, including theabrownins.

Taste and Appearance: Young Raw Pu’er is typically bitter, brisk, and astringent, becoming smoother and more complex with age. I find Pique’s fermented green tea (raw Pu’er) reminds me of matcha flavor.

Ripe Pu’er is noted for being smooth, mellow, and earthy, with a deep mahogany or reddish-brown and lower bitterness. Pique’s fermented black tea has that smooth earthy flavor.

The Theabrownin-Bile Acid Pathway

Pu’er tea is being studied for its relationship to cholesterol and triglycerides through a unique microbial post-fermentation process that creates specific metabolites, most notably theabrownins.

Unlike regular black tea, which is primarily oxidized, Ripe Pu’er undergoes microbial post-fermentation. During that process, catechins decline and theabrownins become more prominent.

Targeted Microbial Suppression

The primary evidence for the theabrownin-bile acid pathway comes from a 2019 study using mice, purified theabrownin in mouse experiments, standardized instant Pu’er tea, and a small human before-and-after intervention.

In mouse experiments, theabrownin suppressed gut bacteria associated with bile-salt hydrolase, or BSH, activity. Reduced BSH activity led to higher levels of conjugated bile acids.

Bile Acid Accumulation

In mice, the accumulation of conjugated bile acids inhibited intestinal FXR-FGF15 signaling. This increased hepatic bile-acid production and fecal bile-acid excretion. Because bile acids are made from cholesterol, the researchers observed lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the mouse models.

The human portion of the study involved 13 male participants consuming standardized instant Pu-erh tea for four weeks. The researchers reported changes in serum lipids, bile acids, gut microbial composition, and BSH activity.

Practical Considerations for Heart Health

Consistency Is Key: The human intervention used standardized instant Pu-erh tea for four weeks.

Brewing Temperature: What It Actually Changes

Brewing temperature significantly impacts the extraction of tea compounds.

Ripe Pu’er is generally brewed at high temperatures, often 95 to 100°C, because its compressed leaves and dense flavor profile respond well to very hot water.

High heat helps pull soluble compounds from the leaf. In laboratory studies of Pu’er extraction, both 90°C and 98°C brewing conditions changed measured phenolic content, amino-acid content, and antioxidant activity.

While ripe Pu-erh is valued for pigments including theabrownins, it shares a common foundation with other fermented staples: the use of desired microbial growth and enzymatic conversion to transform food components.

Let’s dive into the primary categories of fermented foods and what distinguishes each:

Dairy Ferments

Kefir: The Multi-Microbial Milk Ferment

Milk kefir is usually made with kefir grains: small, irregular clusters containing a complex mix of lactic-acid bacteria, acetic-acid bacteria, and yeasts.

That is what makes kefir different from yogurt.

Traditional yogurt relies on a much narrower starter culture. Kefir grains contain a broader and more variable microbial community, although the exact organisms depend on the grains, milk, producer, and fermentation conditions. Commercial kefirs also vary. Some are made with traditional grains; others use selected starter cultures designed to reproduce a kefir-like drink.

Kefir is still dairy. Its protein, calcium, and many of its nutrients come from the milk used to make it. Fermentation changes the lactose, acidity, and microbial profile.

What Kefir Does

Kefir has one of the clearest practical uses among fermented foods: it may help some people digest lactose.

In a randomized study of 15 adults with lactose maldigestion, plain kefir and plain yogurt both reduced breath hydrogen and improved tolerance compared with milk.

What to Look For

Choose milk kefir when you want:

a tangy, drinkable fermented dairy product

a product that may be easier to tolerate than milk

a broader mix of bacteria and yeast than standard yogurt

protein and calcium from dairy alongside fermentation

Read the label for added sugar. Fruit kefirs can be useful and still taste good, but they aren’t interchangeable with plain kefir.

Yogurt: The Traditional Bacterial Ferment

Traditional yogurt is made when milk is fermented by two main bacterial cultures: Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus delbrueckii subsp. bulgaricus. These bacteria convert lactose into lactic acid, which thickens the milk and creates yogurt’s tart flavor.

One important correction: commercial yogurt is usually made from pasteurized milk, though that doesn’t necessarily mean the finished yogurt has no live cultures.

Milk is commonly pasteurized first. The yogurt cultures are then added afterward. Some yogurts are heat-treated after fermentation, but many aren’t.

Look for language such as live and active cultures if live organisms matter to you.

What Yogurt Does

Yogurt is the most straightforward choice for people who want fermented dairy without the sharper flavor and thinner texture of kefir.

The strongest evidence relates to lactose digestion. The bacterial lactase inside live yogurt cultures can help digest the lactose in yogurt itself. In other words, yogurt can be easier to tolerate than a similar amount of milk for people with lactose maldigestion.

Yogurt is also often a practical source of protein, calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin B12, depending on the milk and product style. Greek yogurt, strained yogurt, regular yogurt, and drinkable yogurt are not nutritionally identical, so the label is important.

Fermented Beverages

Kombucha: The Acetic Tea Ferment

Kombucha is made by fermenting sweetened tea with a SCOBY: a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast.

The yeast split sugar into smaller compounds and produce ethanol. Acetic-acid bacteria then convert some ethanol into acetic acid. The finished drink may contain acetic acid, lactic acid, carbon dioxide, tea polyphenols, residual sugar, and alcohol. The exact amounts vary widely by recipe, fermentation time, temperature, and whether the kombucha undergoes a second fermentation.

Kombucha is not simply tea with probiotics. It’s an acidic fermented beverage with a changing microbial profile.

What Kombucha Does

Kombucha is useful for people who enjoy a tart, lightly carbonated drink and don’t want a soda.

It may contain live microbes if it hasn’t been pasteurized, but that’s not guaranteed by the word kombucha alone. Its microbial composition differs from dairy ferments, and the product may change during storage.

Kombucha also contains compounds from the tea base. Green-tea kombucha, black-tea kombucha, hibiscus kombucha, ginger kombucha, and fruit kombucha are not chemically identical drinks.

What the Human Research Actually Says

The human evidence is still limited. A small randomized crossover pilot study of 12 adults with type 2 diabetes found lower average fasting blood glucose after four weeks of daily kombucha compared with baseline, while the placebo period did not show the same result. The kombucha used in that study contained approximately 1.5% ethanol. The researchers were clear that larger studies are needed.

What to Look For

Choose kombucha when you want:

tartness and carbonation

an alternative to sweeter soft drinks

a product you genuinely enjoy drinking

Check:

added sugar

alcohol information where available

whether it’s refrigerated

whether it says pasteurized or heat-treated

whether it identifies live cultures or specific strains

I personally have yet to find store-bought kombucha without added sugar.

To me it’s not worth the amount of sugar and I prefer fermented green or black tea.

Sourdough: Fermented Bread

Sourdough begins with flour, water, wild yeasts, and lactic-acid bacteria. Together, they ferment the dough, create carbon dioxide, lower acidity, and change the grain before baking.

The key distinction is that the bread goes into an oven. Sourdough is fermented, but baked sourdough shouldn’t be treated as a dependable source of live cultures. Baking removes the reason people buy yogurt, kefir, or refrigerated kimchi: viable organisms.

It also shouldn’t automatically be called a postbiotic.

A postbiotic has a specific scientific definition: a preparation of inanimate microorganisms and/or their components that has been shown to provide a health benefit. A loaf of sourdough contains fermentation-derived compounds, but being baked sourdough doesn’t automatically make it a clinically established postbiotic food.

What Sourdough Does

Sourdough fermentation can reduce phytic acid, a compound in grains that can bind minerals.

In one study of whole-wheat bread, sourdough fermentation reduced phytate more than yeast fermentation and increased magnesium and phosphorus solubility.

The effect depends on the flour, fermentation time, starter, and method.

What to Look For

Choose sourdough when you want:

a tangier flavor and more complex texture

a grain product in which fermentation may have reduced phytate

A real sourdough ingredient list is often simple: flour, water, salt, and starter.

Plant-Based Vegetable Ferments

Kimchi, Sauerkraut, and Fermented Vegetables

Kimchi and sauerkraut are usually made by salting vegetables and allowing lactic-acid bacteria to ferment their natural sugars.

The salt helps shape which microbes grow during fermentation. As lactic acid accumulates, the vegetables become sour, softer, and more stable.

These foods are often the easiest place to see the difference between a true fermented vegetable and a vinegar pickle.

A fermented vegetable product often contains:

vegetables

water or brine

salt

spices, garlic, ginger, or other flavorings

It may contain live organisms if it hasn’t been pasteurized after fermentation.

The Vitamin C Claim

Fermentation does not automatically increase vitamin C.

In a 2022 study of selected vegetables, fermentation lowered vitamin C in several of the fermented products compared with their raw versions.

Vitamin changes depend on the vegetable, salt, fermentation conditions, storage, oxygen exposure, and later heat treatment.

What to Look For

Choose refrigerated kimchi or sauerkraut when you want:

a vegetable ferment rather than dairy

acidic flavor and crunch

a way to add fermented food to a meal rather than drink it

Check sodium if that’s relevant to you. Also check whether the product was pasteurized after fermentation. Refrigeration can be a clue, but it’s not a guarantee of live cultures.

Tempeh, Miso, and Natto: Fermentation Doesn’t Always Mean Lactic Acid Bacteria

Tempeh

Tempeh is traditionally made by fermenting cooked soybeans with molds from the genus Rhizopus.

The mold binds the beans into a firm cake and changes the structure, texture, flavor, and digestibility of the soybeans.

Tempeh is usually cooked before eating. Choose it for plant protein and flavor.

Miso

Miso is a fermented paste usually made from soybeans, salt, and koji, a grain cultured with Aspergillus oryzae. Yeasts and bacteria may also contribute during aging.

Miso is useful for salt, depth, and umami.

Natto

Natto is made by fermenting soybeans with Bacillus subtilis var. natto. It’s known for its sticky texture, sharp aroma, and strings that form when stirred.

Natto has a distinct fermentation process from tempeh and miso. It’s not interchangeable with either one, even though all three begin with soybeans.

Alcohol Is Fermented But It Doesn’t Belong in the Gut-Health Category

Wine, beer, rum, cider, spirits, and natural wines all involve fermentation. Of course, that doesn’t make them gut-health products.

Alcoholic drinks expose the gut to ethanol, which is metabolized into acetaldehyde. In a small human crossover study, ethanol increased small and large intestinal permeability and affected tight-junction-related signaling.

This means alcohol actually impairs intestinal barrier function in humans.

How to Choose the Best Fermented Product for You

There is no one best ferment. Choose based on what you actually want.

Choose live-culture yogurt or milk kefir when your priority is to digest lactose easier. Start with plain versions and look for language such as “live and active cultures.”

Choose kefir when you want a more complex dairy ferment with a broader mix of bacteria and yeasts than standard yogurt. Check added sugar and whether the product has been heat-treated after fermentation.

Choose refrigerated kimchi or sauerkraut when you want a fermented vegetable. Check the ingredients, sodium, and whether the product was pasteurized after fermentation.

Choose kombucha when you want a tart, carbonated tea drink. Check added sugar, alcohol information where available, refrigeration, and whether it has been pasteurized or heat-treated.

Choose sourdough when you want bread with a strong flavor, texture, and potentially lower phytate content, not for live cultures.

Choose tempeh, natto, or miso when you want fermented soy foods. Tempeh works as a protein source. Natto has its own distinctive texture and flavor. Miso adds salt and umami, so pay attention to sodium.

Choose green Pu’er when you want a bright, unsweetened tea with raw character. Expect a brisker more astringent cup, which works great in lattes because its flavor won’t be diluted.

Choose black Pu’er when you want a darker, smoother, earthier unsweetened tea with researched health benefits.

Choose vinegar pickles because you like pickles. They don’t need to be fermented to be good.

That’s probably the most practical takeaway.

A plain yogurt, a kefir, a spoonful of kimchi, a slice of sourdough, a bowl of miso soup, or a pot of Pu’er don’t need to compete with one another.

And if you’ve never tried fermented tea this is your sign! And when you do, put your ear to that foam, it will be a treat!

You can get 20% off for life + free gifts during this seasonal offer.

Dosage and Safety Considerations

The information provided in this newsletter is for informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Herbal practices and uses discussed are not a substitute for professional healthcare.

While herbs are natural, they are also bioactive substances, and proper dosage, preparation, and use are important. Always follow reputable dosing guidelines for each herb and consult with a qualified healthcare provider before using any herbs, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medications, have known allergies, or have existing medical conditions.

Anyone experiencing severe symptoms or managing chronic health issues should seek professional guidance before using herbs.

Individual responses to herbs may vary, and no outcomes are guaranteed. The author makes no claims regarding the effectiveness, safety, or suitability of any herb for any particular person.

Readers assume all responsibility for their personal health decisions based on the information presented. The author disclaims all liability for any loss, injury, or damage allegedly arising from the use or application of the information in this newsletter.

Camille Charles is the voice behind The Minimalist Herbalist. Herbal researcher. Best-selling author. Food nerd. Professional over-doer of tinctures. Consumer advocate. Curator of coping skills and good sense. Currently earning a doctorate in curriculum design, on a mission to make herbal education less confusing and more honest.

She believes learning about herbs should feel empowering, not overwhelming. You’ll find her distilling rose water in an Instant Pot, repurposing olive jars for cacao butter, and making overnight nettle infusions like it’s a sacred ritual. She talks way too much about nettle and why your juicer is probably lying to you.

If there’s an herb for it, she’s tried it, and probably turned it into a teachable moment.

Tea’s brewing. Grab a cup.

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