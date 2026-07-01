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Andrew Teichner's avatar
Andrew Teichner
Jul 3

AOK.

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Noah Woodstock's avatar
Noah Woodstock
5d

I had no idea somebody could write that much information about probiotics! But then again given the number of different strains of probiotic bacteria, I shouldn't be surprised. However I'm writing to give a personal experience with a major adverse Health event that I wish was highlighted in your article much better. I am glad to see your medical disclaimers at the bottom but here is what I would like your readers to know! Many of these fermented foods especially vinegars and the kombucha and sauerkraut and so forth cause extreme histamine release in certain individuals that have an intolerance to histamine or Mast Cell Activation Syndrome or sometimes even allergies or just asthma which can lead to severe anaphylaxis and death. I witness this after I made myself a huge smoothie with all kinds of fermented probiotics and yogurt I mean coconut kefir and all that good stuff and then videotaped my anaphylactic trip around the universe as I called it. I was placed into a nursing home with failure to thrive and my future was uncertain. It's still uncertain but it's a tiny bit more stable now that I'm aware of these very rare but very important facts when can only know by living it. I would say the experience is like you can't know what giving birth would be like unless you have done it. I've never done so, only miscarried due to the same mast cell disease but that's a whole different story just be where anybody overdoing the probiotics they can cause severe imbalance in the body and severe allergic and immune reactions to these foreign bacteria!

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