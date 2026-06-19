The Minimalist Herbalist

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Keda Shea's avatar
Keda Shea
Jun 20

This was such a refreshing perspective. I appreciate that you moved beyond fear based nutrition and instead explored the biology, chemistry and mindfulness behind sweetness. Food isn’t just fuel… it’s information, experience and connection. I especially loved the reminder that the best choice isn’t about elimination but intention and quality. Wellness becomes far more sustainable when we understand why our bodies respond the way they do rather than simply labeling foods as “good” or “bad.” Beautifully researched and beautifully written.

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Lilla Toth-Tatai
Jun 23

What a thorough piece on various sugars, thank you! I also like to use tonka beans (similarly to vanilla and cinnamon) to create a sweetness sensation with less actual sugar. In craft chocolate, I prefer to have cane sugar, because anything else adds its own flavour and texture, and if it's a single origin dark, it changes the original flavour profile, but in flavoured bars they work really well. My favourite is a dark chocolate with maple sugar and sea salt, the sweet-salty balance is amazing.

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