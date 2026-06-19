Don’t worry, this isn’t another lecture about why sugar is bad and everyone needs to quit it.

Instead, we’re looking at different natural sweeteners like dates, lucuma, monk fruit, honey, syrups and the science behind each of them.

First, there are a few myths worth debunking: how the brain responds to sugar, how sugar alternatives work, why some sweeteners can either make a drink satisfying or leave us wanting something else thirty minutes later.

Most importantly, we’re looking at how to choose, how we can use salt to help our cravings and what exactly happens in our body when we drink something sweet.

I’m always researching the best way to build a drink. A great beverage has structure. It has the right base, enough density and the right amount of bitterness. So Pique sponsored this deep dive. They provided their Nectar sweeteners and I’m checking it against the science.

Because if we want drinks to taste good and help us feel good, we have to understand the science behind them. Luckily, it’s not complicated.

Our biological relationship with sweetness is usually framed as a conflict: our bodies are hardwired to seek sugar because it means quick energy and survival, but modern refined sugar lacks fiber, water, texture, minerals, and plant compounds.

So the answer isn’t just counting calories or trying to avoid sweetness completely. It’s understanding what kind of sweetener we’re using and how our brain and gut respond to it.

Sweetness is far more than a simple flavor profile; it’s a biological modifier. When we reach for a sweetener to enhance a morning matcha or a bowl of steel-cut oats, we’re altering the beverage’s viscosity, its density, and its emulsification capacity. We’re actually using a culinary tool that triggers a specific cascade of neural, endocrine, and metabolic responses.

We’re moving beyond the usual “sugar is bad” narrative. By understanding how different molecules interact with our body’s internal sensors, we can choose the optimal “sweetness tool” for our specific needs: from sustained cognitive focus during a morning meeting to rapid glycogen replenishment following a high-intensity workout.

1. Debunking the “Cocaine” Comparison: Is Sugar Truly Addictive?

While the comparison of sugar to narcotics is a common health trope, clinical evidence doesn’t support the “addiction” label. Sweetness triggers dopamine release in the brain’s reward pathway as a normal survival mechanism designed to reinforce the consumption of energy-dense foods but reward isn’t the same thing as addiction.

Unlike addictive drugs, sugar does’t fit the same model of drug dependence or severe physical withdrawal. Sweetness can activate reward pathways, but sugar intake is still influenced by normal metabolic feedback loops involving energy balance, insulin, leptin, and appetite.

2. The Brain-Body Connection: Why Some Sweets Satisfy More

The human body processes sweetness through more than one pathway. Most sweet-tasting compounds, including nutritive and many zero-calorie sweeteners, activate the T1r2/T1r3 sweet taste receptors, but carbohydrates that deliver glucose to the gut can also engage SGLT1, the sodium-glucose cotransporter involved in intestinal glucose sensing and absorption.

This sensor is part of the body’s glucose-detection system. When we consume a non-nutritive sweetener, the T1r2/T1r3 receptor can signal “sweetness,” but the gut doesn’t receive the same glucose signal through SGLT1.

Zero-calorie sweeteners don’t always feel as satisfying as carbohydrate-containing sweeteners.

Research on the gut-brain axis also suggests that sugar preference is not only about sweet taste on the tongue; gut-to-brain signaling can help drive preference for sugar.

3. The Salt Secret

The SGLT1 sensor is, as its name suggests, sodium-dependent. A tiny pinch of sodium induces a change in the transporter, accelerating the movement of glucose across the membrane. This helps trigger glucose absorption and gut-hormone signaling, which can contribute to satiety.

This satiety mechanism requires glucose to function. Adding salt to purely non-nutritive sweeteners (like Stevia or Monk Fruit) results only in “salty stevia,” not satiety. To trigger the signal, we have to pair our sodium with a glucose-containing source like honey, maple syrup, or date syrup.

Warning: Unlike glucose, which directly engages the hypothalamus to signal satiety, fructose is metabolized almost exclusively in the liver. It fails to trigger the brain’s “fullness” networks and can drive hepatic de novo lipogenesis (the creation of liver fat). This is why high-fructose syrups often feel “bottomless” when it comes to hunger.

4. Comparing Sweeteners

To compare sweeteners, we have to look past the calories and into the chemical matrix. Minimally processed sweeteners contain secondary metabolites and minerals that dictate how our body assimilates that energy.

Comparing these sweeteners in terms of wellness benefits involves evaluating their glycemic index (GI), fiber content, mineral density, and bioactive compounds.

1. Lucuma Powder

Lucuma is widely considered as a top tier option because it’s a minimally processed whole-food powder rather than a refined extract.

Lowest Glycemic Impact: Lucuma brings a slower, more structured sweetness because it contains carbohydrates alongside fiber and starch. Super useful when you want sweetness with more body and a gentler flavor curve!

Nutrient & Fiber Density: Lucuma provides fiber, along with minerals like calcium, iron, and potassium which helps explain why it works so well in drinks, oats, and creamy bowls.

Gut Health: Lucuma’s fiber can act as a prebiotic, helping feed beneficial gut bacteria. Those bacteria produce short-chain fatty acids, which play an important role in colon health and overall digestive function.

Texture: Lucuma has a naturally dry, starchy quality that adds body to thin liquids. This is why it works beautifully in cacao, lattes, oatmeal, and chia pudding. It helps create a softer, fuller texture.

What’s Lucuma?

Lucuma is a subtropical fruit from the Pouteria lucuma tree, which is native to the Andean valleys of South America, specifically in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, and Ecuador. Historically referred to as the “Gold of the Incas,” it has been used as a traditional remedy and food source for centuries.

Physical and Sensory Profile

Texture: When ripe, the flesh is notably dry, starchy, and creamy , leading it to be most commonly processed into a powdered supplement for easier export and use.

Flavor: Its unique taste is frequently described as a blend of butterscotch, maple syrup, caramel, and sweet potato.

Nutritional and Health Benefits

Antioxidant Density: It’s rich in polyphenols and carotenoids , which can support eye health, immune function, and cardiovascular wellness.

High Protein for a Fruit: Lucuma contains more protein than many sweet fruits, which adds to its appeal as a fruit-based sweetener.

Culinary Uses

Because of its malty, maple-like notes, lucuma powder is widely used in the baking and dairy industries for ice creams, cakes, and smoothies. It’s considered an exceptional pairing for cacao because its natural polar lipids act as emulsifiers, binding fats and solids to create a thick, creamy body in chocolate-based beverages.

2. Dates (Date Sugar or Syrup)

Dates are a close second as they represent a whole-fruit matrix, meaning they provide energy alongside significant nutritional components that are absent in refined sugars:

High Fiber: Whole dates are high in dietary fiber, though the amount retained depends on whether the sweetener is date sugar, date paste or date syrup. Date sugar, because it is dried and ground whole fruit, retains more of the fruit matrix than date syrup.

Essential Minerals: Dates provide a broad range of minerals, including potassium, magnesium, selenium, and copper . These minerals d help support the normal functions tied to fluid balance, heart rhythm, antioxidant defense, and energy metabolism. A 100-gram serving can provide meaningful amounts of several key minerals, especially potassium and copper.

Antioxidant Capacity: Dates are especially rich in polyphenols and carotenoids compared with many other dried fruits. They add color, flavor depth, and antioxidant potential, making dates one of the better whole-food sweeteners to build with.

Dates are the fruit of the date palm tree (Phoenix dactylifera L.), a primary traditional functional food crop native to South-West Asia and North Africa. They are highly valued as a concentrated, energy-dense food source and a natural, nutrient-rich alternative to refined sweeteners.

Stages of Maturation

The commercial quality and nutritional composition of dates change dramatically as they ripen through four distinct stages:

Kimri: The unripe, green stage where moisture and antioxidant levels are highest. Khalaal: The fruit turns yellow or red, and sucrose begins converting into simpler glucose and fructose. Rutab: The moisture decreases, tissues soften, and the fruit is often sold fresh. Tamer: The fully ripe, sun-dried stage where the fruit is highly shelf-stable.

Culinary and Functional Forms

Because of their strong, caramel-like taste, dates are frequently used as functional sweeteners in several forms:

Medjool Dates: Often blended with water to create a creamy date paste , which is ideal for smoothies and iced lattes.

Date Syrup: A rich, dark, jammy liquid that is highly compatible with cacao and warming spices like vanilla or nutmeg.

Date Sugar: Made by drying and finely grinding whole dates, this form can retain more of the fiber and nutrients of the original fruit than syrups, depending on processing.

Health and Metabolic Impact

Dates are carbohydrate-rich, so they can be useful when quick energy is appropriate, such as around intense physical activity. Post-exercise carbohydrate intake can help restore muscle glycogen, especially when recovery time is short

3. Coconut Sugar

Coconut sugar is an alternative to refined sugar as it retains more of the original coconut palm sap. That means we get sweetness, but also a warmer flavor, trace minerals, and inulin.

Inulin Fiber: Coconut sugar contains inulin, a soluble prebiotic fiber found in coconut palm sap which explains why coconut sugar has a more gradual sweetness curve.

Lower GI: Because of the inulin, coconut sugar is often reported to have a lower glycemic index than table sugar.

Trace Minerals: It retains small amounts of iron, zinc, potassium, and magnesium.

The production of coconut sugar is simple and traditional. It starts with the sap of the coconut palm and ends with a dark, caramel-like sugar that still carries some of the flavor and character of the original sap.

1. Tapping and Harvesting the Sap

Coconut sugar begins with the flower bud of the coconut palm tree. The unopened flower is gently cut so the sap can drip into collection containers over several hours.

This sap is naturally sweet, delicate, and quick to change, which is why it’s usually processed soon after harvesting.

2. Heating and Reduction

Once the sap is collected, it’s heated so the water can evaporate.

As it reduces, the sap becomes thicker, darker, and more syrup-like. This is where the flavor starts to deepen. The heat encourages browning reactions that create coconut sugar’s amber color and warm caramel, malty flavor.

3. Crystallization

As the syrup continues to thicken, it’s cooled and stirred until it crystallizes into granules.

It keeps more of the original sap’s flavor, color, trace minerals, and inulin. That’s why it tastes less flat than plain sugar and works so well in cacao, chai, coffee alternatives, oatmeal, and anything that benefits from a warmer sweetness.

Modern Innovations

Some producers now use closed or temperature-controlled collection systems to keep the sap fresh before it’s reduced. The goal is simple: preserve the clean flavor of the sap while still creating that dark, caramel-like coconut sugar we use in drinks and recipes.

My Personal Choice: Pique’s Nectar Combines The Best Three

It’s made with three ingredients: organic date powder, organic lucuma powder, organic coconut sugar and… that’s it.

After reviewing the science these are my top three ingredients, all combined in one minimally processed sweetener. Also, chopping dates gets old very quickly, so Pique’s Nectar is much more convenient.

4. Honey

Honey is a complex biological sweetener. It brings quick sweetness, but it also brings aroma, texture, acidity, enzymes, and plant compounds that plain sugar doesn’t have.

Medicinal Compounds: It contains over 200 compounds , including enzymes, volatile terpenes, and flavonoids like chrysin and quercetin that can help prevent LDL oxidation and reduce vascular inflammation.

Sugar Profile: Honey is still rich in simple sugars, especially fructose and glucose. That’s part of why it dissolves beautifully, tastes instantly sweet, and works so well in tea, yogurt, oatmeal, and dressings.

5. Maple Syrup

Maple syrup provides unique phytochemical benefits but is predominantly sucrose-based.

Essential Minerals: It is especially rich in manganese and contains smaller amounts of minerals like zinc, calcium, and potassium.

Glycemic Profile: Its GI is approximately 54 though it lacks the fiber of dates or lucuma.

How Maple Syrup is Made

Maple syrup is produced through a straightforward but resource-intensive process of harvesting and evaporation:

Sap Collection: The process begins by harvesting xylem sap from trees of the Acer species, primarily the sugar maple (Acer saccharum).

Thermal Concentration: The raw xylem sap, which often contains only about 2% to 3% sugar, is boiled to evaporate excess moisture.

Concentration Ratio: This process requires a significant amount of raw material; it takes approximately 40 liters of sap to produce just one liter of maple syrup, depending on the sugar concentration of the sap.

Final Density: The boiling continues until the sap reaches a standard density of approximately 66% sugar, predominantly sucrose.

Chemical Development: The prolonged heating used during concentration triggers chemical changes that define the syrup’s profile. This includes the formation of various aromatic compounds like vanilla and hazelnut volatiles

6. Agave Syrup

Agave is often viewed as a controversial choice despite its popularity as a “natural” option.

Metabolic Trade-off: While it has a low GI , this is largely because it is very high in fructose.

Liver Stress: High fructose intake is metabolized primarily by the liver and, in excess, can contribute to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and insulin resistance.

High Processing: It’s often described as “highly processed” and lacks the fiber and significant mineral profiles of the top-ranked sweeteners.

How Agave Syrup is Made

Plant Origin: Agave syrup is derived from agave plants, the same genus used to produce tequila

Fructose Concentration: The manufacturing process results in a product that is very high in fructose . This high fructose content is what gives agave its low glycemic index, since fructose produces a smaller immediate blood glucose rise than glucose or sucrose.

Varietal Differences: Depending on the processing, agave is produced in several variations: darker syrups retain a stronger caramel flavor, while lighter varieties are more refined and have a milder, almost neutral flavor.

7. Refined Sugar

Refined sugar (sucrose) is the least beneficial because it’s nutritionally empty.

“Stripped” Matrix: It’s a chemically isolated disaccharide with zero fiber, minerals, or vitamins .

Health Risks: High consumption of refined sugar, especially as part of a high added-sugar diet, is associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and dental caries .

High Glycemic Index: With a GI around 65 to 68, refined sugar can raise blood sugar quickly, though pure glucose is higher.

5. Why Monk Fruit is its own category

While monk fruit is considered a high-quality, zero-calorie sweetener, it has several functional, biological, and economic downsides that differentiate it from the otherr natural alternatives we’ve ranked.

Sensory and Culinary Limitations

Zero Glycemic Impact: With a GI of 0 , monk fruit does not meaningfully raise blood glucose, making it useful for people managing blood sugar or reducing added sugar intake.

Dependency on Bulking Agents: Because the pure extract is so potent, commercial monk fruit is almost always blended with other ingredients like erythritol, inulin, or maltodextrin to create a 1:1 sugar replacement. This means consumers may inadvertently ingest additives they’re trying to avoid.

Texture and Flavor Gap: monk fruit is a non-nutritive sweetener that does not replicate the texture of sugar in baking or beverages.

Mogrosides: Its sweetness comes from mogrosides , unique triterpene glycosides that are intensely sweet. Monk fruit extract and mogrosides are being studied for potential antioxidant, metabolic, and gut-related effects, though much of the evidence is still preclinical or early-stage human research . This extreme sweetness intensity means a very small amount is used, which can make it difficult to measure for home recipes and may result in a taste that is overly sweet or “artificial” to some palates.

Prebiotic Potential: Some research suggests mogrosides may interact with gut bacteria and short-chain fatty acid production, but this is emerging research.

Failure to Replicate Sugar’s Full Reward Signal: Brain imaging studies suggest sugars and non-nutritive sweeteners are processed differently in the brain which can explain why a zero-calorie sweetener may not feel the same as a sweetener containing carbohydrates.

Allergy Risk: Monk fruit is a member of the Cucurbitaceae family. Allergic reactions appear uncommon, but people with known sensitivities to related plants may want to read labels carefully and introduce it thoughtfully.

6. Timing Your Sweetness

Our metabolic response to sweetness shifts with circadian rhythm and activity level. Here are three timing rules:

The Morning/Resting Phase: We can prioritize low-glycemic or fiber-rich options like lucuma. During lower-activity hours, sweeteners with more fiber and structure can help create a more balanced sweetness. The Post-Workout Phase: We can reach for carbohydrate-containing options like date syrup or honey. Exercise increases muscle glucose uptake, including insulin-independent glucose uptake during muscle contraction. We can use this window to replenish glycogen and a pinch of salt can help with fluid balance while also changing taste. The Evening Wind-Down: We can choose coconut sugar. Its warmer flavor means a little can go a long way, especially in drinks where caramel, roasted, or spiced notes influence perceived sweetness.

7. Culinary Hacking: Matching Sweeteners to Your Drinks

I like to do things in a minimalistic way. If something passes my scrutiny and makes my life easier, I use it. And if I like using it, I talk about it.

Pique’s Nectar fits the minimalist routine, because why would I buy three distinct ingredients when I can get one blend?

It works especially well in drinks that need more than sweetness. I’m talking about cacao, chai, London Fogs, coffee alternatives like chicory or dandelion root, and anything where the drink needs a little more density.

I personally like a dense drink. I can’t stand anything watery.

Nectar pairs date, lucuma, and coconut sugar together. The date gives it a deeper sweetness. The lucuma gives it a softer, creamier feel. The coconut sugar brings that warm, roasted note.

My favorites:

London Fog: Nectar pairs beautifully with Earl Grey, whole milk, vanilla, and bergamot. It adds the sweetness needed without making it taste like plain sugar. Especially because I also love my Earl Grey without anything else in it so it really needs to compare to the authenticity of the tea.

Chai: It works great with cardamom, ginger, cloves, cinnamon, black tea, and milk. The spices need a sweetener with warmth, and Nectar gives the drink that roasted depth.

Cacao and chocolate desserts: Cacao can have a very thin and bitter flavor, even when it’s sweetened, I was surprised to find that out after buying store-bought cocoa powder. The lucuma softens the drink, while the date and coconut sugar match the chocolate flavor instead of fighting it.

Coffee alternatives: Chicory, dandelion root and roasted herbal drinks sometimes taste earthy. Nectar helps turn them into something fuller and more café-like.

But if you prefer single ingredients, here’s what you can try:

Matcha: Maple syrup or honey. Maple brings warmth, while honey adds a floral note that works with matcha’s grassy bitterness.

Oatmeal and chia pudding: Lucuma powder or date syrup. Lucuma gives oats and chia a creamier body, while date syrup adds that jammy fruit sweetness.

Iced drinks: Agave or monk fruit. Standard granulated sugars don’t always dissolve well in cold liquid, so liquid sweeteners are easier to work with.

In my opinion, Nectar pairs best with drinks that need warmth and a softer finish. Not just sweetness.

8. The Biology of Satiety

The physical state and chemical composition of a sweetener can shape the strength of the fullness signal sent to the brain.

The “Liquid vs. Solid” Deficit

Liquid carbohydrates can create a Satiety Deficit. Because they bypass mastication and require less oral processing, they may produce weaker fullness signals than solid foods with the same calories.

The Consequences of “Liquid Surges”:

Metabolic Load: Rapidly absorbed sugars, especially in frequent or high amounts, can increase the liver’s fructose burden and contribute to de novo lipogenesis.

Dental Demineralization: Sugary liquids can feed acid-producing oral bacteria, lowering plaque pH toward the range where enamel minerals begin to dissolve.

How To Fix It: To make a beverage feel more satisfying, we can borrow from the mouthfeel of solid food. By increasing viscosity and adding fiber, we slow the drinking experience, add texture, and support fullness signals through gastric distension and somatosensory feedback.

My advice: Add body with lucuma powder or another fiber-rich, texture-building ingredient, then sip slowly. This gives the drink more mouthfeel, more contact time, and a stronger sense of fullness.

How I Do It

I’m always careful when adding sweeteners and I go for minimally processed

As we’ve now seen, when we drink zero calories sweetener like diet soda, our brain is expecting carbohydrates but without them, it can cause intense cravings.

With 20 calories and 5 grams of carbohydrates per serving, Pique’s Nectar actually contains what I’m looking for.

9. Enhancing Sweetness With Spices

Human flavor perception is multisensory and the brain often projects a sweet taste sensation when it encounters aromas traditionally paired with sugar, such as cinnamon or vanilla.

Tricking the Brain: Adding a dash of cinnamon to a beverage like a matcha latte or cacao can enhance the perceived sweetness of a lightly sweetened drink.

Reducing Sugar Needs: This can help us satisfy a sweet craving with less physical sugar.

Glycemic Stability and Cravings

Cravings are often triggered by rapid blood glucose “crashes” following the consumption of refined sugars but they can also come from habit, under-eating, stress, sleep, restriction, or lack of satisfaction. Cinnamon can make evening spiced chai, cacao, oatmeal, or coffee alternatives taste warmer and more complete, which may help reduce the urge to keep adding sweetener.

Here are specific ways to incorporate cinnamon to maximize its craving-curbing effects:

Matcha Pairing: Adding a dash of cinnamon to a matcha latte sweetened with Grade A amber maple syrup creates a “warm, autumn-inspired flavor” that rounds out the tea’s vegetal bitterness.

Cacao Pairing: Cinnamon is highly compatible with the rich, dark profile of cacao and date syrup , helping to cut through intense bitterness which might otherwise drive a desire for more sugar.

Satiety Support: In afternoon or rest-state beverages, cinnamon can be used alongside lucuma powder to add flavor complexity while the lucuma’s fiber adds physical viscosity to promote a feeling of fullness.

This is why when I make steel cut oatmeal I always add cinnamon to it.

Some emerging molecular modeling research suggests that certain sweet-associated aroma compounds may interact with the sweet taste receptor system and change the stability of the receptor-sucrose complex.

The primary mechanisms for this boost include:

1. Learned Cognitive Associations

The brain can enhance perceived sweetness based on learned associations built through past dietary experiences. Because vanilla is frequently paired with sugar in foods, the olfactory system can signal the brain to expect sweetness when the aroma is detected. This expectation can increase the perceived intensity of sugars that are already present at low concentrations.

2. Effective Sweetness Thresholds

Sweet aroma is most effective as a sweetness booster when taste receptors are not fully saturated. The enhancement can be higher at lower sucrose concentrations, such as 2.5% to 5.0%, than at higher levels, such as 7.5%, making it a useful tool for maintaining palatability in lower-sugar beverages.

3. Matrix and Individual Factors

The success of this enhancement depends on several factors:

Beverage Matrix: Vanilla aroma can be more effective at boosting sweetness in complex beverage environments, such as fruit nectars, than in simple water matrices.

The true value of “natural” sweeteners lies in their chemical complexity rather than just their caloric count. The presence of minerals, fiber, and polyphenols turns a simple carbohydrate into a functional food that the body can process with greater efficiency.

The “best” sweetener isn’t a static choice, it’s a strategic decision dictated by the food matrix and your body’s current state. By matching the chemical profile of your ingredient to your metabolic phase and leveraging the Glucose + Sodium satiety mechanism, you can maximize sensory pleasure while protecting your metabolic health.

We can all start viewing sweetness not as a dietary sin, but as a sophisticated tool for wellness.

Get 15% off Nectar

Dosage and Safety Considerations

The information provided in this newsletter is for informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Herbal practices and uses discussed are not a substitute for professional healthcare.

While herbs are natural, they are also bioactive substances, and proper dosage, preparation, and use are important. Always follow reputable dosing guidelines for each herb and consult with a qualified healthcare provider before using any herbs, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medications, have known allergies, or have existing medical conditions.

Anyone experiencing severe symptoms or managing chronic health issues should seek professional guidance before using herbs.

Individual responses to herbs may vary, and no outcomes are guaranteed. The author makes no claims regarding the effectiveness, safety, or suitability of any herb for any particular person.

Readers assume all responsibility for their personal health decisions based on the information presented. The author disclaims all liability for any loss, injury, or damage allegedly arising from the use or application of the information in this newsletter.

Camille Charles is the voice behind The Minimalist Herbalist. Herbal researcher. Best-selling author. Food nerd. Professional over-doer of tinctures. Consumer advocate. Curator of coping skills and good sense. Currently earning a doctorate in curriculum design, on a mission to make herbal education less confusing and more honest.

She believes learning about herbs should feel empowering, not overwhelming. You’ll find her distilling rose water in an Instant Pot, repurposing olive jars for cacao butter, and making overnight nettle infusions like it’s a sacred ritual. She talks way too much about nettle and why your juicer is probably lying to you.

If there’s an herb for it, she’s tried it, and probably turned it into a teachable moment.

Tea’s brewing. Grab a cup.

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