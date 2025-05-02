It’s here.

It’s called The Shit No One Tells You About Tea and and yep, it’s exactly that. Not a repackaged blog.

This started in the quiet hours. The late nights. The half-steeped thoughts when I meant to sip something light but ended up scribbling a half-baked recipe in the margin of a grocery list. The moments when I remembered what a plant actually does, not what the books say, but what my body knows after a week of drinking it straight.

It’s not everything I’ve learned. It’s everything I kept coming back to.

This one’s for you if you’ve got jars collecting dust, herbs you meant to use, and a life that’s messier than the kitchen drawer where you keep your tea strainers. It’s for anyone who’s ready to stop hoarding herbs and start using them: imperfectly, or inconsistently.

And honestly, if you’ve ever brewed something a little too bitter and still felt kind of proud of yourself? You’re my kind of people.

Camille Charles is the voice behind The Minimalist Herbalist. Herbal researcher. Best-selling author. Professional over-doer of tinctures. Consumer advocate. Currently earning a doctorate in curriculum design, on a mission to make herbal education less confusing and more honest.

She believes learning about herbs should feel empowering, not overwhelming. You’ll find her distilling rose water in an Instant Pot, repurposing olive jars for cacao butter, and making overnight nettle infusions like it’s a sacred ritual. She talks way too much about womb health, nettle, and why your juicer is probably lying to you.

If there’s an herb for it, she’s tried it, and probably turned it into a teachable moment.