Tired of Non-Toxic Swap Lists Yet?

Me too.

So your tea is toxic. (Hopefully not anymore. Go check my Most to Least Toxic Tea Brands post) Now What About Your Pan?

A lot of people messaged me saying they swapped their tea but now what else did they need to look out for?

A quick refresher if you missed it

In my Most to Least Toxic Tea Brands I:

Looked at actual data on pesticide residues and microplastics in tea bags

Didn’t make it seem like everything is poison and gave solutions

I could do the same thing for other products social media throws at us, I probably will because peer-reviewed studies are not always free and/or available and I have access to so many academic libraries. But no one can do a deep dive on every single problematic item. And we all still need answers.

I wanted to empower everyone to be able to decide without checking reels or swap lists that really tell us nothing and make us anxious more than anything else.

I’ve been working on a guide to do just that.

Instead of giving you one post and sending you back into the algorithm, The Smart Guide to Non-Toxic Swaps walks you through a formula you can reuse in your kitchen and every room of your home.

It covers food, tools and cleaning products without the fear-mongering.

What’s inside The Smart Guide to Non-Toxic Swaps

Inside, you will find:

A clear explanation of why “non toxic” is everywhere right now

how real concerns about hormones, microplastics, and chronic illness collided with social media

why “clean,” “low-tox,” and “hormone safe” are slapped on everything

how panic, aesthetics, and unethical affiliate links got layered on top of actual science

The three pillars of a sane non-toxic kitchen

We walk through:

Exposure

How often something touches your food, air, or skin, and under what conditions.

Hierarchy of Ingredients and materials

What your stuff is actually made of.

Stress load

The mental, emotional, and financial cost of trying to “get it right.”

A practical way to sort your kitchen into “worry now” and “worry later”

Instead of a massive blacklist, you get:

a simple exposure formula I myself use

questions to decide what gets your attention first

This is how you stop fixating on swap lists.

You can grab the book here:

▶︎ The Smart Guide to Non-Toxic Swaps

Help this reach the people who need it

If the Most To Least Toxic Tea Brands post helped you feel more informed and less panicked, this is the next step.

You can help it find the rest of its people by:

hitting the little heart on this post and/or restacking it so Substack shows it to more readers

forwarding it to a friend who is currently in a “is my pan poisoning me” Google loop

leaving a review wherever you bought the book

In a world where anyone can post a non-toxic haul; researching, and writing thoughtful guides that break the fear cycle is rare. If this book or the tea article helped you, one of the most powerful ways to support my work is to leave a review where you bought the book and tell others about it.

Your review does not have to be long. Even a simple line like “Loved it” tells the algorithm, and me, that there is still room for more than low-content PDFs and carousels. It also helps me keep the research and deep dives on here stay free for anyone who seeks this kind of information and usually gets hit by paywalls.

I appreciate you.

