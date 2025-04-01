The Minimalist Herbalist

The Minimalist Herbalist

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Brooke Barker-Pottle's avatar
Brooke Barker-Pottle
Apr 2, 2025

Heed the advice of mint and lemon balm…. The home owner before me planted them right next to each other in the garden and they take over more and more space each year!

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Elizabeth Cogan Murphy's avatar
Elizabeth Cogan Murphy
Apr 1, 2025

Thank you-- this was helpful and fun to read!

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