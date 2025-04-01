Gardening Isn’t a Mood Board

I didn’t plant a garden to be poetic. In fact I knew how hard it would be and I was thoroughly, adamantly against it. But my husband wanted to know if we could do it and have fresh produce right outside our backyard door (how dare he). So we built a garden. In 104 weather.

Redoing your backyard for growth isn’t a vibe. It’s not a filtered photo of your boots in the dirt next to a strategically placed watering can. It’s bags of soil heavier than you are. It’s digging holes in the wrong spot, twice. It’s lugging compost from the patio to the back corner because you swore it would only take “a few trips.”

It’s work that’s sweaty, repetitive, and frankly boring in parts.

It’s blistered palms and ten thousand decisions you didn’t know you’d need to make, like which aisle of the hardware store the fertilizer is in, or whether your shovel is technically the right kind.

It’s staring at a sad seedling and wondering if you’re the problem.

It’s watching a bed you spent two weeks prepping get pooped on by your cat and devoured by bugs in one night.

It’s big failures and too-small successes.

One stubborn sprout. One surprisingly happy vine. One plant that makes it through the summer even though you forgot to water it half the time.

This is why I don’t glamorize the lifestyle.

Anyone who does this regularly, anyone who lives by plants, not just with them, knows the truth: this kind of growth costs something.

Now I have a collection of herbs, edible weeds, and the occasional plant that thrives solely out of spite. It’s not pretty. (It’s ugly, actually) But it works.

Here’s what’s still alive, what we’ve burned to the ground with good intentions and bad follow through, and what keeps showing up whether we ask it to or not.

The Ones That Tried (and the Ones That Didn’t)

Not everything thrives. Not every plant likes your soil, your schedule, or your personality. Some will teach you something anyway. Here are a few worth mentioning.

The Almond Tree (RIP)

My husband planted it. It held on for a season or two, gave us one bloom and a little hope, and then quietly died in the corner.

We watered. We whispered. We tried. But the winter was too harsh, even covered.

What it taught me:

Just because something’s beautiful doesn’t mean it’s built for your life.

Also: grief arrives in weird places. like in the guilt of pulling up something you really, really wanted to work.

Sweet Potatoes (For Air Fryer Fries)

This one’s sneaky. You don’t see the progress. Just vines. Chaos. Leaves sprawling like it’s been evicted from every other garden bed and is now claiming your yard. I’m not even exaggerating. It simply Takes. Over. Everything.

But underneath? It’s building. Slowly. Quietly. Making food in the dark.

What sweet potatoes taught me:

Growth isn’t always for display.

And some of your best work happens where no one’s looking.

Also: maybe don’t plant them too close to your walkway unless you want to trip on your own success.

Lemongrass (For French Press Tea)

My husband chose lemongrass for me. For my tea. That was the only reason. I wanted something citrusy, clean, and vaguely spa-like to steep when everything else felt too earthy or too moody.

What I didn’t realize is that lemongrass takes its sweet time to establish. You think it’s doing nothing. And then, one day, it’s shoulder-high and threatening to split the pot.

It grows in tight, sharp clumps. It will absolutely slice your hands as soon as your mind drifts while harvesting. But steeped fresh? It’s brilliant. Bright. Centering. The tea that makes you feel like you’re finally hydrated and emotionally regulated at the same time.

What it taught me:

Subtle doesn’t mean small.

Also: if you want clarity, grow something that smells like it.

And yes, it tastes better than the dried version you forgot in the back of the cupboard six months ago.

Goji Berries (People Don’t Believe Me)

This one came with a lot of hype. Superfood! Ancient secret! Full of antioxidants and smugness! It looked like a stick for the first six months. Then suddenly, leaves. Tiny purple flowers. And fruit, eventually. Not a lot but enough to say, “I’m doing something. Back off.” This one will also invade everything in your backyard and scrape at your skin hard.

What goji taught me:

Just because something starts off unimpressive doesn’t mean it’s not planning something.

Also: you might not get a full harvest the first year. Or the second. You might just get a lesson in patience.

Which is, honestly, the whole point of gardening anyway.

Basil (for Pesto)

I didn’t plant basil for its spiritual properties. I planted it because I wanted pesto on demand. That’s it. No deeper calling. No ancestral pull. Just pasta and bread spread. And the satisfaction of tearing a handful of fresh leaves.

It needs constant trimming but it rewards you fast, no long game, no hidden wisdom. Just green, fragrant abundance that tastes like summer.

What basil taught me:

Sometimes the most basic reason is the right one.

Also: if it’s leggy, you waited too long.

Pro tip: Make the pesto. Buy the basil if you don’t grow it but don’t buy the pesto. I haven’t bought any in years.

Aloe Vera (for Burns, Cuts, and Emotional Damage)

Aloe is the plant that asks for nothing and saves your skin anyway. Mine sits in a broken pot near the hose and still throws out pups. I don’t water it. I barely remember it’s there, until I burn myself cooking.

Break a leaf. Rub it on the damage. Instant cool.

What aloe taught me:

Usefulness doesn’t mean high effort

And if you’re clumsy like me, at least grow something that can deal with it.

Green Onion (AKA: The One That Will Not Die)

Green onion isn’t romantic. It doesn’t have folklore. No one’s putting it in a moon tea. But you know what it does? It grows. Always.

I stuck the ends of grocery store scallions in the dirt and forgot about them. They came back anyway. Year after year. In weird corners. One good rain soak and they triple volume and length. Best ROI in the plant world.

What green onion taught me:

Use what regrows. Waste nothing.

Also: Not everything in the garden needs to be mystical. Some things just need to arrive when called.

Proof that utility is its own kind of magic.

Comfrey (It Knows What It Is)

I planted comfrey for poultices, and it delivered. The leaves are thick, generous. I didn’t dry them, just plucked one or two when needed and crushed them into pastes, wrapped them in cloth and pressed them against every ache, bruise, and pulled thing I could justify. And they worked. Every time.

But comfrey didn’t stop at being useful. It grew on a strip of dirt, right between a raised bed and the walkway, with deep deep roots.

What comfrey taught me:

Not all resilience looks like bouncing back, sometimes it looks like anchoring in so deep, no storm can take you.

Also: good luck getting comfrey out of wherever it decided to grow. It’s staying. Never underestimate a plant that medieval healers used to set bones.

The Rose Bush (Already There)

We didn’t plant it. It was here before we moved in, half-dead, half-thriving, right up against the fence like it was guarding something. We thought about pulling it. Its location is inconvenient. We didn’t. Something about the thorns made me feel like it had earned its place.

It’s not the type of roses you buy at a nursery. No fancy name. No pedigree. The flowers come in suddenly, bloom hard.

Through heat, neglect, bad pruning, raccoons, it grows like it remembers something. Maybe who planted it. Maybe why.

What the rose bush taught me:

Some things don’t need your origin story to matter.

Also: Plant for you, plant for who comes after.

Some Plants Don’t Stay

Some plants leave. Some arrive uninvited. Some you try again next year because you’re not done learning from them.

This isn’t a curated garden. It’s a relationship.

Your garden is still waiting. Even the dead parts.

What Grows in My Mom’s Garden by the Sea

She swears she doesn’t garden. Says she just lets things grow.

But every time I visit, her garden is fuller. Basil climbing into the drying laundry.

Here’s what’s thriving there, and what it taught me (unintentionally, of course).

Pineapple

Yes, pineapple. She didn’t plant it. It still small and yellow, not ready at all but it will be.

What it taught me:

Growth doesn’t have to be obvious to be real.

And sometimes the best things ripen while you’re not looking.

Mint

There’s regular mint. And then there’s sea-wind mint that’s been rained on heavy, and still smells like a mojito in July.

What it taught me:

Persistence isn’t always pretty. But it sure is refreshing.

Also: if in doubt, crush and sniff.

Plantain

The type that only reveals its true self when cooked with oil, salt, and ancestral authority.

What plantain taught me:

Ripeness is a spectrum. And usefulness doesn’t expire, it just changes form.

Also: You don’t have to be sweet to be satisfying.

Green, it’s starchy and grounded. Yellow, it softens. Black, it turns into caramelized truth. At every stage, it’s good for something.

Everything in my mom’s yard grows on its own. There’s no trellis, no labels, no compost strategy. Just plants.

That’s the trick. You don’t need to believe in magic. You just need to use it.

Herbs Worth Growing (Because They Don’t Make You Regret It)

I only grow what’s useful. And I grow them because they don’t make me hate myself when I forget to water them or harvest at the right time.

This is about those herbs. The low-maintenance, high-return, no-coddling-required kind. The ones that do just fine in a pot, a corner of the yard, or that weird plastic container you kept from takeout. The ones that work in tea, infusions, and tinctures.

Lemon Balm

If you’ve read anything I’ve written, you already know: lemon balm is joy with roots. It calms the nervous system, lifts the mood, and grows like it’s trying to take over.

Great for: tea, cold infusions, simple tincture.

Easy Level: weed-adjacent. It will return next year. Possibly inside your walls.

Warning: You will harvest it once and then feel vaguely guilty for ignoring it until fall. It’s fine. It forgives.

Climate tolerance : Loves temperate weather. Heat-tolerant but can sulk in extreme drought.

Raised bed-friendly : Yes, and recommended, it spreads aggressively.

Low maintenance? Extremely. Just cut it down when it gets leggy. It comes back like it’s on a mission.

Tulsi (Holy Basil)

Technically an annual, but grows like it has something to prove. You’ll want to rub your face in it, but don’t. Or do.

Great for: adaptogenic tea blends, fresh tinctures, nervous system resets disguised as hydration.

Easy Level: An overachiever. Just give it sun and don’t forget it exists.

Extra: Bees love it. You will feel morally superior.

Climate : Loves sun and warmth. Hates cold, doesn’t love shade.

Container-friendly : Yes.

Low maintenance? Yes. Just pinch flowers to encourage more growth. Start from seed or nursery, either works.

Calendula

Will grow anywhere. Sticks to your hands. Brightens your yard. Anti-inflammatory, lymph-moving, and excellent in both oil and tea.

Great for: tea (if you don’t mind floral), infusions, skin salves, oils, tinctures.

Easy Level: Will bloom through mild neglect. Pluck for more flowers, or don’t. It’ll keep going.

Pro tip: Dry flat. It molds fast if you’re lazy. (Ask me how I know.)

Climate : Loves sun, tolerates poor soil. Does better in cooler temps than extreme summer heat.

Container-friendly : Yes, absolutely.

Low maintenance? Very.

Chamomile

You know it. You’ve steeped it. Now grow it. Easy to start, especially the German variety. The type of plant that gives back way more than it asks.

Great for: short-steep teas, blends for digestion, sleep, tinctures when you need to calm everything.

Easy Level: Grandma tier.

Bonus: Tastes better fresh. And smells like someone finally opened a window in your brain.

Climate : Tolerates cooler weather, early spring is best

Container-friendly : Yes

Low maintenance? Very. Just make sure it gets enough sun. Water when dry. It’ll self-seed if you let it.

Nettle

Grow it if you’re tired, iron-deficient, overworked, and no longer interested in weak tea. Do not touch it with bare hands.

Great for: mineral-rich infusions, adrenal support, allergy tinctures.

Easy Level: Thrives on chaos. Will sting you. Deserves your respect.

Pro tip: Cut it before it flowers. Dry it well. Steep it long. Drink when you need to be reminded you have bones.

Climate : Loves moist, rich soil and partial shade. Tolerates most conditions if it’s not desert-dry.

Container-friendly : Yes, but it likes deep containers.

Low maintenance? Yes, but don’t put it somewhere you don’t want it to stay. It spreads via roots and will sting you if you forget gloves.

Mint

Honestly? Mint is the starter herb for a reason. It grows. It spreads. It asks for nothing and gives you everything.

Great for: tea, sun tea, digestive support, “I need to hydrate but don’t want to” infusions.

Easy Level: Invincible unless indoors. Container it or it will take over your life.

Extra: Fresh mint tea is 100x more satisfying than dried.

Climate : Thrives in nearly any condition short of total neglect or extreme heat with no water.

Container-friendly : YES. DO NOT plant it in the ground unless you want it everywhere.

Low maintenance? Practically indestructible. Water it and you’re done.

Bonus Picks (If You’re Feeling Ambitious-but-Not-Reckless)

Sage – For sore throats, hormonal tea blends, and ego support. Needs good drainage and full sun. Can rot if overwatered. Once established, it’s tough. Cut back after flowering and it’ll regrow.

Fennel – Excellent for digestion, smells like licorice. Needs space for its taproot. Better in the ground than in containers unless you give it depth. Prefers full sun and regular water. Self-seeds like a champ.

You don’t need a lot of land. You don’t need a mystical greenhouse or antique watering can. You need a pot, some sun, and the willingness to occasionally admit you forgot what you planted where.

These herbs won’t demand a lot. They’ll grow anyway.

And when you’re tired, sore, or overwhelmed, they’ll be there, in the jar, in the cup, in your hands.

Grow what gives back.



Grow These if You:

Forget to water: Mint, lemon balm, tulsi

Have only containers: Calendula, chamomile, tulsi, mint

Need bulletproof herbs: Mint, lemon balm, nettle (if you don’t mind gloves)

Want high payoff in tea/tincture: Tulsi, lemon balm, nettle, calendula

If you’ve made it this far, perhaps you’re ready for the next step.

That’s where The Shit No One Tells You About Tea comes in.

It’s the field guide I wish someone had handed me when I was staring into a cupboard full of roots, leaves, and good intentions.

Think of it as your slightly snarky, deeply practical companion to herbalism.

If you’re ready to go from “I have no idea what I’m doing” to “I made this tea on purpose and it’s actually good.”

—> Grab the book here. Your herbs will thank you.

Don’t forget the 30-Day Herbal Challenge kicks off May 2nd.

Follow the new Instagram @TheMinimalistHerbalist to join (I just created an Instagram account specifically for this because we deserve a corner of the internet that feels like a cozy herb shop, not a confusing Google rabbit hole)

One herb per week. A new recipe each day.

A community so you don’t feel like you’re googling alone at midnight.

Rose on Monday might be tea. On Tuesday, it might be a mist for your skin. On Wednesday, it might be something you whisper to yourself while it steeps.

It’s not all about formulas. It’s about rhythm, attention, and actually remembering what you learned.

Dosage and Safety Considerations

The information provided in this newsletter is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Herbal practices and uses discussed are not a substitute for professional healthcare.

While herbs are natural, they are also bioactive substances, and proper dosage, preparation, and use are important. Always follow reputable dosing guidelines for each herb and consult with a qualified healthcare provider before using any herbs, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medications, have known allergies, or have existing medical conditions.

Anyone experiencing severe symptoms or managing chronic health issues should seek professional guidance before using herbs.

Individual responses to herbs may vary, and no outcomes are guaranteed. The author makes no claims regarding the effectiveness, safety, or suitability of any herb for any particular person.

Readers assume all responsibility for their personal health decisions based on the information presented. The author disclaims all liability for any loss, injury, or damage allegedly arising from the use or application of the information in this newsletter.

Camille Charles is the voice behind The Minimalist Herbalist. Herbal researcher. Best-selling author. Consumer advocate. Professional over-doer of tinctures.

You’ll find her distilling rose water in an Instant Pot, repurposing olive jars for cacao butter, and making overnight nettle infusions like it’s a sacred ritual. She talks way too much about womb health, nettle, and why your juicer is probably lying to you.

If there’s an herb for it, she’s tried it. If there’s a marketing scam about it, she’s calling it out.

Tea’s brewing. Grab a cup.