The Minimalist Herbalist

The Minimalist Herbalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M4 Menopause's avatar
M4 Menopause
Oct 29

I think matches "moment" came many moons ago. It's now just part of what we like now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Minimalist Herbalist
William Dietz's avatar
William Dietz
Oct 28

I particularly like your sentiment that coffee people almost automatically understand matcha. Most specialty coffee beverages like lattes, cortados, and flat whites can be made by substituting espresso 1:1 with matcha. It keeps things simple for baristas and easy at home!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Minimalist Herbalist
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Minimalist Herbalist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture