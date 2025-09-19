The Minimalist Herbalist

The Minimalist Herbalist

Home
Notes
30-Day Herbal Challenge
Camille In Paris
Herbs & Research
Books
Archive
About

July 2025

May 2025

Week 2: Steeped & Stirred Nettle Overnight Oats
Because some mornings call for a spoon, not a mug.
  
The Minimalist Herbalist
2
0:59
Week 2: Mean Green Nettle Matcha Latte
For people who hate matcha. And hate nettle.
  
The Minimalist Herbalist
6
0:43
Week 2: Full Hydration: Dirty Nettle Ice Fizz
…and why I nearly threw an ice tray against the wall
  
The Minimalist Herbalist
4
2:02
Week 2: Coffee Replacement: Nettle Blend
When You’re Trying to Quit Coffee
  
The Minimalist Herbalist
3
0:44
Can’t Sleep? Why That Tea Didn’t Work
That 3 AM buzz
  
The Minimalist Herbalist
9
Week 2: Nettle | The Herb That Shows Up When You Don’t Know What You Need
It’s not flashy or fragrant.
  
The Minimalist Herbalist
18
1:05
Instant Pot Rose Water
Last day of the rose week!
  
The Minimalist Herbalist
7
1:25
Which Tea to Gift Your Mother?
(So She Doesn’t Think You’ve Given Up and Bought Her Another Candle)
  
The Minimalist Herbalist
© 2025 The Minimalist Herbalist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture